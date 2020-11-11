Postal worker says he fabricated claims of irregularities, officials say

Richard Hopkins’s claim that a postmaster in Erie, Pa., instructed postal workers to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day was cited by Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, in a letter to the Justice Department calling for a federal investigation. Attorney General William Barr subsequently authorized federal prosecutors to open probes into credible allegations of voting irregularities and fraud before results are certified, a reversal of long-standing Justice Department policy.

A Pennsylvania postal worker whose claims have been cited by top Republicans as potential evidence of widespread voting irregularities admitted to US Postal Service investigators that he fabricated the allegations, according to three officials briefed on the investigation and a statement from a House congressional committee.

Advertisement

But on Monday, Hopkins, 32, told investigators from the US Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General that the allegations were not true, and he signed an affidavit recanting his claims, according to officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe an ongoing investigation. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee tweeted late Tuesday that the “whistleblower completely RECANTED.”

Hopkins did not respond to messages from The Washington Post seeking comment through his social media accounts, family members, and phone messages earlier this week. But in a YouTube video he posted Tuesday night, he denied recanting. ''I’m here to say I did not recant my statements. That did not happen,'' he said.

The reversal to investigators comes as Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, citing unproven allegations about widespread voter fraud in an attempt to swing the results in his favor. Republicans held up Hopkins’s claims as among the most credible because he signed an affidavit swearing that he overheard a supervisor instructing colleagues to backdate ballots mailed after Nov. 3.

The Trump campaign provided that affidavit to Graham, who in turn asked the Justice Department and FBI to launch an investigation.

Advertisement

The Trump campaign also cited reports of the allegation in a federal lawsuit filed Monday against Pennsylvania election officials that seeks to prevent them from certifying the states' election results.

Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesman, said Hopkins’s allegations are just a small part of the campaign’s assertions in the Pennsylvania lawsuit, adding, “We don’t know what kind of pressure he has been under since he publicly made those statements.”

The Justice Department and Graham did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The Erie postmaster, Rob Weisenbach, called the allegations “100% false” in a Facebook post and said they were made “by an employee that was recently disciplined multiple times.”

“The Erie Post Office did not back date any ballots,” Weisenbach wrote.

Washington Post

GOP senator retains Alaska seat

Senator Dan Sullivan, Republican of Alaska, won reelection on Wednesday after a tougher-than-expected race against an independent candidate who ran with the backing of Democrats threatened to cost him a second term and imperil his party’s chance of holding its majority.

President Trump on Wednesday also won the state and its three electoral votes, which will have no effect on President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s victory.

Sullivan’s victory, which came on the heels of the apparent win of Senator Thom Tillis in North Carolina, put Republicans a step closer to keeping control of the Senate. The fate of the Senate now hinges entirely on two runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5; if Republicans win either one, they keep their majority.

Advertisement

The race in conservative-leaning Alaska was not on the national map of competitive contests at the start of the election cycle. But Al Gross — a commercial fisherman, former orthopedic surgeon, and political newcomer who said he would align himself with Democrats in the Senate — mounted an aggressive challenge. That, along with Mr. Trump’s sagging approval ratings in the state, helped attract national financial support.

The contest tightened, placing Sullivan, like other Senate Republicans elected in 2014 who were regarded as up-and-comers in the party, at unexpected risk as Democrats looked to widen their path to winning back the majority.

New York Times

No support for voter fraud linked to maiden names

It started Monday evening with a tweet that pushed an unfounded rumor that a Michigan mother’s vote had been stolen by an impersonator using her maiden name. The tweet came with a hashtag: #MaidenGate.

Soon, the claim that unauthorized people had cast votes under the maiden names of real voters started trending online. On Monday and Tuesday, more than 70,000 posts pushing #MaidenGate appeared on Twitter, peaking at 2,000 between 2:10 and 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to Dataminr, a tool for analyzing social media interactions.

Beyond Twitter, the #MaidenGate rumors spread to Facebook, YouTube, and groups associated with Stop the Steal, which have promoted the false narrative that Democrats stole the election from President Trump.

But no evidence was offered to support the #MaidenGate claim in the original tweet, which was posted by a Twitter account with a profane name. The tweet included no details on the maiden name that supposedly had been stolen, so there was no way to verify the claim. Twitter has since suspended the account, and the message is no longer visible.

Advertisement

In Michigan, the offices of the state attorney general and the secretary of state said that there was no proof of this type of voter fraud and that they had not received any complaints about it.

“If there is no information available to substantiate a claim and no one has actually filed a complaint, we don’t do anything,” said Kelly Rossman-McKinney, director of public information for the attorney general’s office. “We will review, investigate and — if appropriate — prosecute any allegation of fraud that has at least some evidence.”

Falsehoods about voter fraud surged last week during and after the election. From Election Day, on Nov. 3, to Monday, lies about widespread voter fraud reached 4.7 million mentions, the most of all election-related misinformation, according to an analysis by the media insights firm Zignal Labs. The #MaidenGate hashtag shows how the lies are continuing to proliferate.

New York Times

Facebook continues political ad moratorium

Facebook said on Wednesday that it plans to continue a moratorium on political advertising for another month, a move that may affect Democrats and Republicans as they continue vying against each other in key Senate races in Georgia.

“The temporary pause for ads about politics and social issues in the US continues to be in place as part of our ongoing efforts to protect the election,” Facebook said in an update to its government and policy blog. “Advertisers can expect this to last another month, though there may be an opportunity to resume these ads sooner.”

Advertisement

Facebook initially said in October that it would ban all political advertising on the site after polls closed on Nov. 3, an attempt to minimize the spread of election-related misinformation. At the time, Facebook did not commit to when it would resume running the ads, though it estimated the ban would last a week after the election.

New York Times

Meteorologist with controversial views on climate promoted

David Legates, a meteorologist who claims that excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is good for plants and that global warming is minor and harmless, has been tapped to run the federal agency that oversees a major scientific report on how climate change is affecting the US.

Legates, a controversial figure who joined the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in September, will move into a new slot as head of the US Global Change Research Program as early as Thursday, according to two people familiar with the move who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Legates’s views on climate run counter to the scientific consensus that human activities — primarily the burning of fossil fuels — have generated greenhouse gases that are causing global temperatures to warm, ice sheets to melt, sea levels to rise, and a host of other harmful effects.

A NOAA spokesperson would not confirm Legates’s move. “As is our practice, we do not discuss personnel matters,” he said.

The shift would put Legates in position to at least influence the authors chosen to craft the National Climate Assessment, a congressionally mandated report that periodically examines climate change damage and includes projections for the US, down to the local and regional level.

Washington Post