The races that haven’t been called

Here’s an overview of the results we were waiting for as of Wednesday morning. (We have not included races that are going to runoffs: Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District on Dec. 5, and Georgia’s two Senate contests on Jan. 5.)

This isn’t unusual. But because of how many people voted by mail, the process isn’t as far along as it would normally be at this point, and that means the outcomes of quite a few races remain unclear.

A week after Election Day, ballots are still being counted in many states.

Alaska

What’s Uncalled: Presidential race, Senate race, one House seat (at-large)

Alaska didn’t start counting mail ballots until this week, making it impossible to call its Senate race and at-large House race. Its three electoral votes are also uncalled, although the national outcome is clear: Joe Biden is the president-elect.

Republican incumbents are ahead in both congressional contests in Alaska with 61% of the estimated vote counted: Sen. Dan Sullivan over Al Gross, and Rep. Don Young over Alyse Galvin. Many Democrats voted by mail, and while it’s unlikely that the results will flip, it is mathematically possible.

It’s not clear how long it will take to count everything, but the state’s target date for formally certifying the results is Nov. 25.

California

What’s Uncalled: Five House races (8th, 21st, 25th, 34th and 39th Districts)

California is known for counting mail ballots slowly. Some of these races will probably be called in the next few days, but the closest ones could drag out for weeks; in 2018, the last House race in California wasn’t called until early December.

— District 8: Jay Obernolte, a Republican, is ahead of Christine Bubser, a Democrat, by 11 points. Only 85% of estimated ballots have been counted.

— District 21: Rep. T.J. Cox, a Democrat, is trailing David Valadao, the Republican former representative he narrowly defeated in 2018, by about 4,500 votes with 83% of estimated ballots counted.

— District 25: This is an extremely close race between Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican, and Christy Smith, a Democrat. Garcia is ahead by a little over 1,000 votes with 98% of estimated ballots counted.

— District 34: This Los Angeles-based district is solidly Democratic; the question is which Democrat will win it. Rep. Jimmy Gomez is about 12,000 votes ahead of David Kim with 98% of estimated ballots counted.

— District 39: Young Kim, a Republican who lost in 2018, is leading Rep. Gil Cisneros, a Democrat, by almost 3,500 votes in a rematch with more than 98% of estimated ballots counted.

Three House districts have been called since Monday evening:

— District 4: Rep. Tom McClintock, a Republican, defeated Brynne Kennedy, a Democrat.

— District 42: Rep. Ken Calvert, a Republican, defeated Liam O’Mara, a Democrat.

— District 48: Michelle Steel, a Republican, unseated Rep. Harley Rouda, a Democrat.

Georgia

What’s Uncalled: Presidential race

Biden is ahead in Georgia by about 12,000 votes with more than 98% of estimated ballots counted. State officials have said they expect the results to be close enough for a recount. Nationally, though, Biden already has more than 270 electoral votes, and the outcome in Georgia will have no bearing on the race.

Illinois

What’s Uncalled: One House race (14th District)

After trailing in early results, Rep. Lauren Underwood, a first-term Democrat, has pulled narrowly ahead of her Republican challenger, Jim Oberweis, in Illinois’ 14th District with more than 98% of estimated ballots counted. The race is likely to be called in the next few days.

Iowa

What’s Uncalled: One House race (2nd District)

Iowa’s 2nd District is home to one of the closest House races in the country. Just 35 votes separate Rita Hart, a Democrat, from Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican, with 89% of estimated votes counted.

New York

What’s Uncalled: Eight House races (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 11th, 18th, 19th, 22nd and 24th Districts)

New York has been slow to even start counting mail ballots. As a result, even a couple of races that might not be close remain uncalled simply because there are so many unreported votes.

— District 1: Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican, is very likely to beat his Democratic challenger, Nancy Goroff, whom he is leading by more than 20 points. But the race hasn’t been called because only 77% of estimated ballots have been counted.

— District 2: The Republican candidate, Andrew Garbarino, is more than 15 points ahead of Jackie Gordon, a Democrat, but only 78% of estimated ballots have been counted.

— District 3: Rep. Thomas Suozzi, a Democrat, is expected to be reelected once the remaining 28% of estimated ballots are counted, but at the moment he is narrowly behind his Republican challenger, George Santos.

— District 11: Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican, is ahead of Rep. Max Rose, a first-term Democrat, by double digits with 85% of estimated votes reported.

— District 18: With 78% of estimated votes reported, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat, leads his Republican challenger, Chele Farley, by just over 2 points.

— District 19: Rep. Antonio Delgado, a first-term Democrat, is narrowly ahead of his Republican challenger, Kyle Van De Water, with 80% of estimated ballots counted.

— District 22: Former Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican who was unseated by Anthony Brindisi in 2018, is now leading him in a rematch with 80% of estimated ballots counted.

— District 24: Rep. John Katko, a Republican, is very likely to win reelection over his Democratic challenger, Dana Balter. Katko is ahead by more than 20 points with 78% of estimated votes reported.

North Carolina

What’s Uncalled: Presidential race, Senate race

Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican, is narrowly ahead of his Democratic challenger, Cal Cunningham, with 97% of estimated votes counted. (Final results have been delayed because North Carolina will accept absentee ballots that arrive through Thursday as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.) Cunningham conceded on Tuesday, but The Times has not officially called the race.

Trump is also narrowly ahead of Biden in the race for North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes, but they can’t change the outcome of the presidential election.

Texas

Texas’ last House race, in the 24th Congressional District, was called on Tuesday for Beth Van Duyne, a Republican, over Candace Valenzuela, a Democrat who would have been the first Afro-Latina in Congress if elected.

Utah

What’s Uncalled: One House race (4th District)

Rep. Ben McAdams, a Democrat whose victory in 2018 was one of the biggest upsets of the midterm elections, is narrowly trailing his Republican challenger, Burgess Owens. Owens is ahead by less than half a percentage point in Utah’s 4th Congressional District with 98% of estimated votes counted.

Washington

Washington’s last House race was called on Tuesday: Rep. Kim Schrier, a first-term Democrat, won reelection over her Republican challenger, Jesse Jensen, in the 8th Congressional District.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.