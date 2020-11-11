The surging coronavirus finds a federal leadership vacuum

There are plenty of distractions. President Trump is pushing to overturn the results of the election, and his only public statements about the coronavirus in the past few days were to make clear his pique that good news about a vaccine had not come until after Election Day — even as the average number of new daily infections topped 123,000, average daily deaths passed the 1,000 mark and COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a record high of 61,964.

WASHINGTON — When senior Food and Drug Administration officials held their morning call one day this week, they received a sobering warning from the agency’s chief, Dr. Stephen Hahn, who had just gotten off the phone with the White House: Block out “all the craziness” afoot and stay focused on fighting the pandemic, he said.

Vice President Mike Pence canceled a vacation at the last minute this week as the virus numbers grew worse, but the White House coronavirus task force that he leads has been all but publicly silent. Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff who is infected with the virus, declared last month, “We are not going to control the pandemic,” and said the focus should instead be on the longer-term goals of developing vaccines and treatments.

Meantime, the Strategic National Stockpile, the nation’s emergency reserve, has only 115 million N95 masks, far short of the 300 million the administration had hoped to amass by winter, Rear Admiral John Polowczyk, who retired Monday as the national supply chain commander, said in a recent interview, although he added that the government is continuing to expand its supplies of protective gear.

The pandemic caught the nation flat-footed in March, but epidemiologists have been warning for months of a fall and winter wave as people are driven indoors, schools resume in-person classes, and Americans grow tired of months of precautions. Yet shortages of personal protective equipment are back, especially among rural hospitals, nursing homes, and private medical practices that lack access to the supply networks that serve larger hospital chains.

Dr. Shikha Gupta, executive director of Get Us PPE, a volunteer effort that matches available supplies to health care providers, said 70 percent of those requesting help from the organization last month reported being completely out of one type of critical gear. Masks, gloves, and disinfecting wipes topped the list.

“Health care workers are exhausted and frustrated, and it’s really hard to believe that on Nov. 10, it feels very much like the middle of March all over again,” she said. “We’re hitting the highest numbers of caseload that we’ve ever seen, and we’re running into the same problems that we’ve been having since day one.”

Governors are once again competing with one another and big hospital chains for scarce gear. Nursing homes are grappling with staff shortages, which have left hospitals unable to discharge patients to their care. In Wisconsin, the situation is so severe that health officials are mulling a plan to train family members of nursing home residents to fill in at facilities that lack enough workers.

“We’re throwing every idea that we can conceivably think of to the state, but we really need bold action from the federal government,” said John Sauer, president of LeadingAge Wisconsin, an association that represents nonprofit nursing homes and long-term care facilities. “We can’t muddle through this on our own.”

The United States is on somewhat better footing now than in the earliest days of the pandemic. States and hospitals have their own stockpiles, and Polowczyk said the federal government had met its goal of acquiring 153,000 ventilators.

But as the country enters what may be the most intense stage of the pandemic yet, the Trump administration remains largely disengaged. President-elect Joe Biden is trying to assume a leadership mantle, with the appointment of a coronavirus advisory board and a call for all Americans to wear masks, but until his inauguration Jan. 20, he lacks the authority to mobilize a federal response.

“With 1,000 deaths per day, it’s like two jumbo jets dropping from the sky,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease specialist at Emory University who is close to Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator. “If every day, two jumbo jets would drop from the sky and kill everybody, don’t you think that everybody would be in a panic? But somehow, we’re not doing that. Somehow, as a nation we’re not outraged.”

“We need a Churchill,” he added. “We need somebody to step into the vacuum and lead the nation.”

But Trump is at war with his own health officials. He was furious after Pfizer, the drugmaker, announced Monday that early clinical trial data suggested its coronavirus vaccine was more than 90 percent effective. In a conversation with Hahn, a senior administration official said, the president accused the company and the FDA of conspiring to delay news that could have bolstered his chances of reelection.

Aides said the president believed that Pfizer could have announced the success of its clinical trial before Nov. 3 but deliberately chose to hold up the news, possibly not to taint the company’s vaccine as a last-minute effort to save Trump’s reelection bid. White House aides were particularly incensed that Biden publicly said his public health advisers knew of Pfizer’s results Sunday, before aides said the news had reached the White House.

Beyond Trump’s Twitter feed, the federal bully pulpit — an essential component of an effective infectious disease response — has largely gone silent. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said in an interview Tuesday that the vaccine would be “a game changer” over time.

But a vaccine is not an immediate panacea, and until doses become widely available — likely in mid-2021 — the nation is in a “difficult situation,” he said, that calls for Americans to wear masks and social distance, and to avoid crowded settings, particularly indoors.

“My message to the American public is: Hang on, help is coming, a vaccine is on its way, we need to all pull together,” Fauci said.



