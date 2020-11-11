Wastewater tests send another troubling signal as Mass. coronavirus cases spike

Sending a disturbing signal, coronavirus traces in the wastewater at Deer Island are on the rise

The results for the northern section of the system were even higher, but not as high as they reached during the deadly spring.

Sending another troubling signal about where Massachusetts may soon be headed, the amount of coronavirus detected in the wastewater from the southern section of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority has now spiked higher than it was in the springtime surge.

The test results “suggest continuing increased transmission ... consistent with the increases we’re starting to see in case counts,” said William Hanage, a professor at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health.

“The consequences of these infections happening now for hospitalizations and deaths in the near future will depend on who exactly is getting infected because younger individuals are less likely to suffer severe illness,” he said in an e-mail.

State data suggest that younger people have been accounting for a larger share of new cases than in the spring. But Hanage also noted that “large numbers of infections in any age group are worrying because they have the capacity to transmit to those at higher risk.”

The northern section of the system includes Boston and a group of communities generally to the north and northwest, while the southern section includes a group of communities to the west and south of Boston.

The program, which looks for SarsCOV2 RNA copies in wastewater, is a pilot that officials hope can become an early warning system for virus surges.

The MWRA had been testing several times a week, but in mid-October state officials, noting increases, asked the MWRA to begin testing daily, officials said. The MWRA plots individual results and a seven-test average trend line.

Like other coronavirus metrics in the state, the wastewater tests paint a picture of a state that appeared to wrestle the virus under control this summer but has seen it make a gradual comeback that has gained momentum in recent weeks.

