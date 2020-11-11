Trump and his party dig in

Re “As transition delay ensues, virus worsens” (Page A1, Nov. 10): We need no more proof that today’s Republican Party has morphed into the party of Trump, putting self-interest ahead of the country. There is no justification for delaying the handoff of power, including crucial security information, other than appeasing the president and his followers. Donald Trump’s sycophants in the halls of Congress are willing to sacrifice the safety of this nation and its people on the altar of Trumpism rather than upholding American democracy. Isn’t that a textbook definition of treason?

Malden





These are warning signs of a coup

Is Donald Trump on the verge of overthrowing our democracy and installing himself as president for life?

Look at what has happened since Election Day. Trump insists that the election has been stolen, that Biden got more votes because of fraud and vote miscounting, but he offers no evidence. Meanwhile, he refuses to concede that Joe Biden has more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become our 46th president.

Majority leader Mitch McConnell tells the Republican-controlled Senate that Trump has the right to “look into” the questions of fraud, but he does not offer any evidence. Attorney General William Barr tells federal prosecutors to start looking into possible election irregularities — something ordinarily not done until after states have certified their results and some credible evidence surfaces.

Trump has started cleaning house of members of his administration who have opposed him. He has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and top officials at a nuclear security office, a federal energy agency, and the US Agency for International Development.

The heads of our top national security agencies are said to be next on the chopping block. Will any leading Republican object if and when Trump fires those individuals?

Prominent Republican senators either support Trump or are silent as this unfolds. The three or four Republican senators who have objected do not seem to be making any effort to get any colleagues to come out in the open.

I hate to point to parallels in other countries where coups have overthrown democracies, but it does not require much imagination for me to think of several.

Eli Bortman

Peabody





Election stolen? If so, then pretty haphazardly

If the Democrats had stolen the election, you’d think they would have picked up a couple Senate seats while they were at it.

James Holder

Long Beach, Calif.





Wanted: Republicans who will wake up and speak up

Re “Trump is cornered; how will he react?" (Opinion, Nov. 10): The scary op-ed by Leonard L. Glass, Bandy X. Lee, and Edwin B. Fisher ends with the statement that President Trump “holds virtually unchecked power until Jan. 20, 2021.” There is one powerful check remaining, since Attorney General William Barr is joining the sycophants massaging Trump’s damaged ego. Elected officials of the Republican Party hopefully will wake up and speak up before the GOP gets totally smeared and degraded by Trump’s corrupt and autocratic identity. Their voters, not to mention our country and the world, deserve and need their help. Time for action is running out.

Elizabeth Bjorkman

Lexington





Pining for a front page with a certain element missing

I picked up my Boston Globe from the front yard on Monday morning and gave the front page a cursory glance. For a moment there, I thought it was not on the front page, and I was elated. Then I took a second look and there it was, right above the fold: “Trump.”

I await the day I won’t see it.

Laurie Fenton

Gloucester





‘The power of votes compels you!’

The exorcist is on his way.

Len Weiser-Varon

Hingham