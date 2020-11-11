Trump’s plot against America

The real-life sequel is even darker. In 2016, Donald Trump won the Electoral College, like it or not. In 2020, he didn’t win — not the popular vote nor the electoral count needed for victory. Yet Trump and his Republican enablers are refusing to embrace what more than half of the country and most of the world see in the tally: the will of the people.

What if an American celebrity with no political experience and a super-nationalist agenda won the presidency and started tilting the country toward fascism and anti-Semitism? The late Philip Roth imagined that scenario in his 2004 novel “ The Plot Against America ,” which HBO turned into a miniseries . I watched some, not all of it. It was too dark and depressing, and cut too close to the bone of political reality.

Even President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey — no defender of democracy in his own backyard — congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his 2020 election win. Yet back in the home of the free, Trump does not accept the people’s choice and neither do many Republican leaders. It’s a mistake to write off their resistance as gamesmanship, or a way to raise money. It’s much more corrosive than that.

Democracy is not written in stone; it’s a choice. And right now, many Republicans seem deeply committed to its alternative. After Brad Raffensperger, the Republican secretary of state in Georgia, vouched for the integrity of his state’s election results, the two senators from Georgia — David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler — called on him to resign. Think about that. An elected official who stands up for truth is being pressured to reject it in the interest of party loyalty over country.

Trump, meanwhile, is tweeting about mythical election fraud and installing loyalists in key administrative positions. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is encouraging Trump to pursue imaginary allegations of voter irregularities. Attorney General William Barr has authorized the Justice Department to look into “substantial allegations” of such irregularities, which implies such irregularities might exist. Asked about the prospects for a smooth transition in January, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there will be a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” The General Services Administration, run by a Trump appointee, won’t recognize the president-elect, thereby keeping transition funding out of Biden’s hands.

Neither humoring Trump through a tough loss nor trying to keep the base fired up for Senate runoffs in Georgia justifies this deliberate effort to undermine faith in the voting process. Every day it continues, it looks like a deliberate strategy to erase actual election results and keep Trump in the White House. On one hand, it’s comforting that legal experts insist there are no legitimate grounds for allowing that to happen. Then again, Trump cares nothing about legitimacy. He cares only about power.

There should be broad bipartisan recognition of the danger in Trump’s post-election maneuvering. Yet, only a few Republicans who currently hold office are speaking out. In the Senate, that includes Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Susan Collins of Maine. Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland has called on Trump to “do the right thing” and accept the election results, and in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker observed: “What this president is doing at this point in time is not in the best interests of the country.”

Baker’s words, while accurate and welcome, understate what’s at stake. Trump is doing more than acting against the best interests of the country. He’s trying to destroy its very foundation. Since 2016, he has been taking it apart, brick by brick. Look, there goes truth. There go honor, decency, and compassion. There goes recognition of our weaknesses in pursuit of a better, stronger nation, with equal justice for all. Now, with help from his Republican friends, Trump is aiming for the biggest demolition of all: There goes democracy.

Trump’s plot against America is not a novel or an HBO drama. It’s real — unless the country unites to stop him.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.