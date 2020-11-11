Absence of patrons the hot topic in Augusta

“Looking on to April, I’m hopeful that we will see improved conditions regarding this virus, but April is less than five months away. So, there’s certainly no assurance of that,” Ridley said. “We do have hopes that the tournament in April will be closer to normal than it is right now.”

Not surprisingly, the No. 1 topic of conversation at this week’s Masters is the absence of patrons, known everywhere else as fans, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The lack of galleries will change the atmosphere of the tournament for sure, but chairman Fred Ridley said Wednesday that he hopes for their return in 2021, if only on a limited basis.

Last week’s PGA Tour stop in Houston hosted fans for the first time since golf returned to action in June, leading to speculation that more events, especially if there is progress on a coronavirus vaccine, could welcome fans.

“I’m encouraged by what took place last week in Houston, having I think approximately 2,000 fans at that tournament. We’ll be interested to see kind of how that went,” Ridley said.

Rain in the forecast

As delightful as it is to have the Masters at all, the November setting provides scheduling challenges that are twofold. One, days are shorter. And two, the sports calendar is more crowded. Throw in a forecast that shows 100 percent rain for Thursday and the potential for showers all four days of the tournament, and Ridley et al will be crossing their fingers to finish by Sunday at 4, when broadcast partner CBS is switching to NFL coverage.

Just as important is the impact of wet weather on playing conditions.

“A golf course that requires precision like this one does, especially hitting into the greens, if there’s mud on the ball, this is very, very difficult because you lose control of the ball flight,” past champion Adam Scott said. “You get a mud ball at the wrong time at a course like this with extreme penalty, it can be very costly.”

Irishman Shane Lowery, the reigning British Open champ, has played in plenty of rain, but sure isn’t rooting for it.

“Playing golf in the rain is just hard,” he said. “It’s not nice. No one likes doing it. Everyone jokes that I love it, but I don’t. I hate it. But I’m able to deal with it because I’ve done it before.”

New tradition like no other

Ridley said that while the Masters won’t hold the traditional green jacket ceremony on the putting green near the first hole, given it is meant to serve the fans on site, the Butler Cabin ceremony will go on.

“We do think Butler Cabin is something that is really not only part of the history but emblematic of what the Masters is all about, giving the champion the green jacket,” he said.

“So we will be in Butler Cabin. We may be seeing or viewers may be seeing part of that room that they haven’t seen before because we are going to be more spread out, but we will have the same people in the cabin with the same basic ceremony, but I think we can do it appropriately.”

Non-pandemic-related change

Last year, 65 players made the cut at Augusta, a number that would be problematic against this year’s time and weather issues. But that isn’t why the cut has been set at the top 50 players with ties, rather than top 50 plus those within 10 of the lead. That decision was made prior to the pandemic and would have applied in April.

“Really, for two reasons,” Ridley said. “We thought that it was a reliable way to sort of better predict what our weekend field was going to be. But the other thing is we look back at the statistics, the last several years, I think we’ve only had two players who have been in contention who made the cut only because of the 10-shot rule.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.