Celtics are working to narrow their options for next week’s draft

Memphis' James Wiseman is the best center in the draft but his motor has been questioned. Georgia’s Anthony Edwards may be the most exciting prospect but shooting guard is not a definitive need for some teams. LaMelo Ball may have the most star power but he never played in college and there’s concern about his defense and how long it will take for him to adapt to the NBA game.

This is a rather unpredictable draft with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, who won the first two picks in the lottery, open to trading down for the right packages. And there is no unquestioned No. 1 overall pick.

While the NBA has officially set a season-opening date and finally settled on a salary cap, the league’s 2020-21 calendar kicks off Wednesday with the NBA Draft. And it’s an expectedly unusual draft process because of the constraints of the coronavirus.

Obi Toppin was the country’s best player last year at Dayton but he’s 22 and his upside may be less than his contemporaries.

All the while, the prospects are conducting Zoom interviews and working out for limited teams.

The Celtics worked out two of the prospects who spoke with the media Tuesday — Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith, potentially the best shooter in the draft, and prep-to-Australia guard R.J. Hampton, a projected top five pick before a rough stint overseas.

Nesmith shot 51.2 percent for the Commodores in 14 games last season — 52.2 from beyond the arc — averaging 23 points.

“They’ve got a good core group of guys, really talented,” Nesmith said of the Celtics. “They’re all very young. Going forward that team has a very bright future and I think I can step right in and make life easier for those guys once again, Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart. Giving those guys more space and more room to operate I think is really going to elevate their game and make life easier.”

Hampton, 19, may help the Celtics' desire to load their roster with younger prospects who could develop once Walker and other veterans move on. It may also be an indication that they are looking for potential alternatives to 2019 first-round pick Romeo Langford, who is expected to miss a good portion of next season after undergoing wrist surgery. Hampton met with president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, director of player personnel Austin Ainge, and coach Brad Stevens during his workout.

“The conversations went well,” he said. “I felt like the Celtics are a great team, a great organization.”

The Celtics have three first-round picks — Nos. 14, 26, and 30 — but it’s highly unlikely the club will draft and keep those three players and they have been looking to use those picks as a package to move up. The Celtics have also been linked to Alabama point guard Kira Lewis, perhaps the fastest player in the draft.

The 6-foot-3-inch Lewis can play both guard positions and could offer an impactful bench alternative when Walker is off the floor. This draft is filled with potential standouts or busts because of the shortened college season and the number of one-and-dones.

Also, this draft could determine how the Celtics feel about third-year big man Robert Williams. There is a slew of athletic forward/centers on the board and the Celtics have also been linked to Memphis’s Precious Achiuwa, who is one of the best interior defenders in the draft.

Boston struggled defensively at the center position and the position has been a focus on their offseason reshaping, according to NBA insiders. The 6-9 Achiuwa could add another athletic body to the front court but it may also mean Williams is not the long-term plan at center.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.