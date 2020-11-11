Dana Hall’s Kate Bossert forges own path, will play soccer at Vermont

They passed their height on to their daughters, Brooke and Kate , who instead fell in love with soccer.

Both women starred on the court in the 1980s: 6-foot Suzanne played in two Final Fours at South Carolina and Old Dominion, while Ellen, at 6-1, earned All-America honors at Columbia.

Suzanne and Ellen Bossert thought they would be starting a basketball dynasty when they decided to have children.

Kate is still following in her parents' footsteps by becoming a Division 1 athlete. On the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, the Dana Hall senior from Needham signed a national letter-of-intent to play soccer at the University of Vermont, where Bossert plans to major in environmental studies.

“I think [soccer] was a way for her to forge her own path, away from the shadows of Ellen and I,” said Suzanne, who gave birth to the couple's older daughter, Brooke, a former soccer star at Dana Hall who is now a sophomore at Boston University. Ellen gave birth to Kate.

“She does have our crazy sports passion. She had to grow into her body and marry her natural athleticism with the discipline of technical soccer. She overcame a lot and it’s really satisfying to see her dreams come true.”

Bossert nearly gave up soccer when she underwent a growth spurt in her early teens. Instead, she switched clubs and wound up playing in the Elite National Club League with the Scorpions and scored the tying and go-ahead goals to send her team to the national premier league championship in 2019.

A skilled striker, Bossert set a Dana Hall record with 58 goals over just three seasons, earning team MVP and Eastern Independent League All-Star honors in each campaign. While her senior season was cancelled because of COVID-19, Bossert and her teammates took the field in Wellesley, after her signing Wednesday afternoon, for a scrimmage with Winsor.

Bossert trains regularly with former Boston College coach Alison Foley, now a scout for the US Women’s National Team

Norwell lacrosse tandem signs

The girls' lacrosse pipeline to prestigious Division 1 programs continued with Norwell seniors Allie Connerty and Isabel Pithie signing their respective letters. Connerty will play at the University of New Hampshire, and Pithie joins Cohasset resident and former Notre Dame Academy star Madison Ahern at Notre Dame.

Both student-athletes played integral roles in leading Norwell to a Division 2 state title as freshmen. Connerty, who has a school-record 188 points through her first two seasons, scored the winning goal in the sectional and state final. Pithie recorded eight saves in the second half of the state final against Bromfield to secure a 12-10 victory.

“It’s been my true pleasure to coach both of them,” Norwell coach Kara Connerty said during a Zoom seminar Wednesday morning. Allie Connerty, the third sister to play at Norwell, is the coach’s niece.

“Fortunately we’ve had a lot of success at Norwell and a lot of alums go on to that next level, so I think I can recognize when we have kids who are on that level early on and yes, Izzy and Allie, their freshman year, they were just so seasoned . . . they were integral parts of that team. When you show that composure and that level of maturity as a freshman, the possibilities are really endless.”

Here are other seniors who have recently made their college commitments:

Hannah Watson (Stonehill College), Sydney Wnek (Saint Anselm College), and Faith Lee (Southern Connecticut State University) of Central Catholic all signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Central Catholic Athletics

Winchester soccer players Hannah Curtin (Dartmouth College), Ellie Rappole (Yale University), and Ally Murphy (Princeton University) all signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Winchester Athletics

Baseball — Zach Abbott, Gloucester (St. Anselm); Dennis Colleran, Nipmuc (Northeastern); Jake Fitzgibbons, Franklin (Hartford); Matt Maloney, Central Catholic (Dayton); Kyle Rizy, Worcester (Bryant).

Field Hockey — Valerie Crory, Littleton (UMass Lowell); Megan McCarthy, North Middlesex (Merrimack); Brianna Morel, Amesbury (Franklin Pierce); Stephanie Sutton-Brown, North Middlesex (St. Anselm); Macey White, Sandwich (New Hampshire); Abigail Stevens, Nauset (Roger Williams); Neilee Hess, Franklin (Wheaton); Caity Hazley, Silver Lake (Franklin Pierce); Layne McIntire, Nauset (University of New England); Molly Vinton, Notre Dame Academy (Holy Cross); Caroline Utz, Acton-Boxborough (Tufts); Abby Nixon, King Philip (New Haven); Erin Little, Acton-Boxborough (Boston University); Jill Loebs, Acton-Boxborough (UMass Lowell); Kate Devine, Lexington (Boston University); Cami Crook, Somerset Berkley (Providence College); Ashley Hart, Governor’s Academy (Wake Forest); Olivia Cameron, Wakefield (Stonehill).

Golf — Eric Boulger, Xaverian (UConn); Owen Egan, Winchester (Holy Cross); Jacob Finard, Weston (Georgetown); Liam Gill, Wayland (Seattle); Weston Jones, Lincoln-Sudbury (Rutgers); Vikram Konanki, Nobles (UConn); Trevor Lopez, Winchester (UConn); Christine Mandile, Winchester (Richmond); Colby Sanville, Wellesley (Trinity).

Gymnastics — Stephanie Berger, Groton-Dunstable (Ohio State).

Men’s lacrosse — Michael Allieri, Middlesex (Marquette); Jack Malone, Lincoln-Sudbury (Lafayette).

Men’s soccer — Bobby Bakhtiari, Central Catholic (Merrimack); Peter Maitland, Nashoba (UC Santa Barbara); Joey Vanbuskirk, Marlboro (Southern New Hampshire).

Track & field — Lily Angluin, Central Catholic (Loyola); Matt Giannasca, Central Catholic (Merrimack); Makayla Paige, Tewksbury (North Carolina); Maddie Sanchez, Amesbury (UMass Lowell).

Women’s basketball — Marina Callahan, Burlington (Assumption); Alex Giannaros, Brockton/Tabor (BU); Lila McGuiggin, Scituate (RIT); Emily Palmer, Lexington Christian (Robert Wesleyan); Jolie Rojik, Scituate (Babson).

Women’s lacrosse — Lily Athanas, Manchester Essex (Georgetown); Allie Connerty, Norwell (UNH); Mollie Flanagan, Tyngsborough (Merrimack); Liz Hinton, Walpole (Denison); Carly LaFerriere, Central Catholic (Flagler); Taya Marinaro, Central Catholic (Merrimack); Quinlan O’Brien, Boston Latin (Johns Hopkins); Isabel Pithie, Norwell (Notre Dame).

Men’s soccer — Michael Balleani, Nobles (Brown); Colby Campos, Case (Providence); Luke Fagerson, Medway (New Hampshire); Grayson Hussey, Northfield Mount Hermon (Loyola Marymount); Aydin Jay, Milton Academy (Yale); Harrison Sprofera, Nobles (Brown).

Women’s soccer — Olivia Anderson, Danvers (Colgate); Jaydah Bedoya, Tabor (UConn); Kate Bossert, Dana Hall (Vermont); Kelli Buckley, Worcester Academy (UMass Lowell); Sarai Costello, Canton (Boston College); Hannah Curtin, Winchester (Dartmouth); Morgan Diefenbach, Nashoba (University of New England); Olivia Dubin, Newton South (Holy Cross); Faith Gargano, Lawrence Academy (Sacred Heart); Jacey Jennings, Pentucket (Vermont); Jordan Juetten, Shrewsbury (Colgate); Grace Kuropatkin, Thayer Academy (Rochester); Faith Lee, Central Catholic (Southern Connecticut); Avery LeVangie, East Bridgewater (Northeastern); Katherine Marchesseault, Brooks (Northeastern); Molly McHugh, Tyngsborough (New Hampshire); Kelly Medeiros, Dartmouth (Sacred Heart); Ally Murphy, Winchester (Princeton); Alyssa Pettet, Amesbury (Holy Cross); Megan Putvinski, Holliston (Northeastern); Ellie Rappole, Winchester (Yale); Lilly Reale, Hingham (UCLA); Olivia Rodman, Canton (Providence); Nora Ryan, BB&N (Babson); Amanda Smith, Andover (Suffolk); Ashley Smith, Andover (Assumption); MaryKate Ward, Holliston (UConn); Hannah Watson, Central Catholic (Stonehill); Sydney Wnek, Central Catholic (St. Anselm); Francesca Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan (Villanova).