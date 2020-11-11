Danny Ainge, Celtics have plenty to think about as a new NBA season looms

▪ The Celtics have not made a significant trade since the August 2017 deal that sent Isaiah Thomas to Cleveland and brought Kyrie Irving to Boston. Ainge insisted that it has not been from a lack of trying.

The NBA Draft will be held Wednesday, followed by the start of free agency. And players are expected to report to training camp by Dec. 1. On Wednesday, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge discussed preparations for this busy period, as well as his memories of Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn, who died on Monday night. Here are the highlights:

Just six weeks after the Celtics' season ended with a conference finals loss to the Heat, they are already revving up to begin a season that will likely be filled with even more uncertainty than the one that preceded it.

He said there have been plenty of trade talks during this high-speed offseason, but he’s unsure what, if anything, will materialize.

“I mean, there are teams out there that want to do deals that can’t match up contracts, so you have to get third and fourth teams involved,” Ainge said. “A lot of times deals fall through in that scenario. This is a difficult time for every team. I think this quick turnaround and just a few days of big decisions to be made, I think there will be some deals done. There certainly has been a lot of talk. I just don’t know which deals will or won’t be done. If they won’t be done, it’s because teams weren’t able to get them done, not because there was a lack of work and effort.”

But Ainge said that he does not feel great urgency to reshuffle a roster that came within two wins of the NBA Finals.

“We like our guys,” he said. “People view that as overvaluing our players. We do value our guys and our team has been to the [conference] finals three of the last four years with a very young core group of guys. That’s not nothing. We would like to take a step and the best step right now could be player development and our young players just getting better and more experienced.”

▪ Ainge said that when he came to the Celtics as a rookie in 1981, Heinsohn took him under his wing and served as a mentor, constantly offering encouragement. They reconnected after Ainge became the team’s lead executive. Ainge said he would often go to a back office at TD Garden and find Heinsohn there watching the Celtics games by himself.

“I’m going to really miss having Tommy around,” he said. “He was fun to be around. He was a guy that you knew always had your back. And he was passionate about it. He didn’t always agree with you. He didn’t always think that the Celtics were doing the right thing even though he was always in our corner on air. He was a very loyal friend and supporter of the team.”

▪ The draft scouting process, like just about everything else during the era of COVID-19, has been restructured, and it has created new challenges for the Celtics. There was no NBA combine, the college season was halted prior to the NCAA Tournament, and the Celtics have not hosted prospects for workouts in Boston.

“I mean, those workouts mean a lot,” Ainge said. “Doesn’t mean everything. We certainly know who and what they’ve done throughout their college careers and high school careers. But I think getting to meet people, and get up-close personal contact, and watching them work out against other players that you may be weighing them against, is very helpful. And so we have been able to do none of that.”

Ainge said Boston’s brass has watched about eight individual workouts that simply consisted of a player shooting in a gym.

“It’s not ideal,” he said. “But it’s the same for every team, so it is what it is. And we’ll do the best we can. That’s why we scout all year and watch players throughout the course of the season and try to prepare for this moment.”

▪ Ainge said last month that the Celtics might look to draft based on need this season, both due to the positions of their picks (14, 26, 30, 47) and the desire to fill some specific voids on the roster. He initially said Wednesday he did not want to go into specifics, particularly because a trade could ultimately change the needs. But then he acknowledged one gap that was evident.

“I think that shooting is always something that I’m looking for,” he said. “But you can never have too many great athletes and great defenders. Everything matters — size, length, shooting, passing, thinking, savvy. All those things matter.”

Ainge reiterated on Wednesday that he has no plans to add four more rookies to the roster, so Boston will get creative with its choices.

▪ The quick turnaround after last season does not offer the Celtics much time to recover. That could be notable regarding the return of All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, who was bothered by left knee soreness throughout last season.

Ainge said that he is confident that Walker will be ready for the start of the season, and that the Celtics will continue to monitor and assist with his progress.

“We have to put Kemba’s health at the front as a No. 1 priority going in,” Ainge said. “Regarding Kemba, we have to make sure we’ve got three more years with Kemba at least, and we’re excited about those three years. He’s a terrific player. But yeah, there could be maintenance issues during the offseason and early part of the season, but at some point he’ll be back and ready to go.”





