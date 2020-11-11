EMass girls’ soccer: Katelyn Botte of Saint Joseph Prep headlines Players of the Week

Hannah Curtin, Winchester — Curtin scored four goals and assisted on three more in Winchester’s 9-2 win over Woburn on Saturday, and she added a goal and an assist in a 6-1 victory over the Tanners on Wednesday.

Katelyn Botte, Saint Joseph Prep — The senior standout, who entered the season as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 45 goals in just two years, pushed her total to eight this shortened fall with a three-goal performance in a 7-0 win over Mount Alvernia on Tuesday. She also added two assists in the win for the 4-5-2 Phoenix.

Highlighting top performances of girls' soccer players from EMass leagues in the past week:

Shea Kelleher, Silver Lake — Kelleher scored the first four goals and assisted on the fifth as the Lakers dispatched Quincy, 5-1, in the first round of the Patriot Cup on Monday. She also scored twice last Thursday in a 2-1 comeback win over Notre Dame (Hingham).

Colby Lima, Ashland — The sophomore forward was a last-minute fill-in as a first-time goalie against defending state champion Holliston. She tallied 17 saves, including 12 in the second half, to hold the Panthers to a 1-1 tie Sunday.

Mackenzie Osborne, Cohasset — A senior, Osborne racked up four goals in powering the Skippers to a 5-1 triumph over Mashpee on Friday.

Lily Shields, Bishop Stang — Shields provided a hat trick, guiding the Spartans to a 6-0 victory over Matignon on Saturday in her second game back after missing five contests because of injury.