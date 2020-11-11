Is Bryson DeChambeau simply going to muscle his way to a Masters title?

The stage is where the interviewees sit, and a golfer invited to a pretournament chat session is sandwiched by two video boards showing an image of him along with a short résumé of accomplishments. It was that picture that Bryson DeChambeau was asked to look at this week while pondering a question of sacrifice, as in what sort of sacrifices he has made to turn the slim face and trim physique in the photo into the hulking, thick-torsoed man in the chair.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The room where the Masters holds its press conferences is precisely what you’d expect. Pristine and perfect, replete with rich wooden tables, individual upholstered chairs, and microphones that connect directly to the emcee at the raised stage, like a mini-theater inside the press building built three years ago.

Advertisement

For now, let’s go with the short answer: A lot.

More on that in a bit, because even more interesting than what DeChambeau has done to his body is what his body is doing to his golf. With an extra 40 pounds of muscle and an extra 30-70 yards in driving distance, DeChambeau is crashing into this year’s Masters like the Incredible Hulk busting out of his T-shirt.

He tees off at 7:33 a.m. Thursday as the prohibitive favorite, the runaway choice to follow the dominant, drive-busting win at September’s US Open with one very distinctive (and very large) green jacket at the November Masters.

The 27-year-old from Texas is the talk of the tournament, more so than Tiger Woods, whose stirring, electrifying win last year seemed certain to dominate pretournament chatter this year; more so than Dustin Johnson, the world No. 1 whose game seems a perfect fit for Augusta; more so than sentimental favorite Phil Mickelson and perennial hopeful Rory McIlroy.

Advertisement

To every person taking a turn on that interview stage this week, the subject of Bryson has been raised.

That’s what happens when you start winning the way DeChambeau has this year, when you come out of the COVID-19 tour break with a new body and win your first major. That’s how a conversation changes, no longer centered on your scientific approach to the game, your unusual bag of golf clubs all the same length, your iconoclastic personality, and lately, your development of a driver with a 48-inch shaft that may or may not make its debut this week.

Once the source of mild curiosity or polite interest, DeChambeau now is dismissed at the competition’s risk.

“It’s a substantially easier golf course for him than it is for everybody else,” said Justin Thomas, who played a practice round with DeChambeau, Woods, and Fred Couples. "I think once he starts messing with that longer driver and has a little bit more free time, then as crazy as it is, he might be able to hit it further.

“I still think the fact that he hits it as straight as he does as far as he does is extremely impressive, and he’s definitely gotten a lot of players to change their mentality or at least try to pick up some yardage.”

Buyer beware. The DeChambeau plan takes quite a commitment, which brings us back to that sacrifice.

Hours each day on the practice range, topped by a few more hours in the gym. No dinners with friends to help supply the 5,000-calorie-a-day diet, centered more these days on protein shakes and constant eating. Tack on the hours of study and dissection of what works best for his body, all done with a team of coaches and trainers guiding his way, and the search to figure out how best to get stronger in the right way, without losing flexibility, became his full-time job.

Advertisement

“Those sacrifices do not come easy,” he said. “Even after speed training, I’d be just absolutely crushed, my body not feeling great at all, hurting everywhere, and I would go work out to figure out how to re-up those tolerance levels.

"So over a year now, I guess you could say, every single day was two, three hours of time spent trying to figure out the body. You could say that was a sacrifice.”

But when DeChambeau punctuated his press conference with a rundown on how he plans to attack Augusta (think of cutting the corner on a par-5 hole by clearing 100-foot pine trees, or setting up a second shot on No. 1 that is a mere 60- or 70-foot wedge), his confidence made it clear it was worth it.

“He’s put in the time. He’s put in the work,” said Woods, who knows a thing or two about outdriving the competition, having done it so well in winning his first Masters in 1997 that Augusta famously Tiger-proofed the course.

Advertisement

“What he’s done in the gym has been incredible, and what he’s done on the range and what he’s done with his entire team to be able to optimize that one club and transform his game and the ability to hit the ball as far as he has and in as short a span as he has, it’s never been done before.”

Golf has seen equipment and technology change the game, with drives consistently longer than they were not just in the Jack Nicklaus/Arnold Palmer days, but even when Woods started out. Many of the game’s most important voices, Nicklaus included, want the game’s stewards at the USGA and R&A to do something about it.

But as Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley pointed out in his annual State of the Masters address Wednesday, across-the-board efforts to grow the game can be at odds with those to make it harder. And making a hole longer doesn’t necessarily make it better, especially at an iconic course like Augusta National.

“I’ve been reluctant thus far to make any major changes regarding adding distance to the golf course,” Ridley said. "I think sometimes when you do that, there are unintended consequences that come out of that.

"The scale and the scope of the hole, it changes when you add distance. It changes more than just adding distance. The look of the hole changes. And the design philosophy of the hole changes.

“Having said that, I think we are at a crossroads as relates to this issue.”

Advertisement

Blame DeChambeau, but credit him, too. He’s the talk of the tournament, and his first drive Thursday will be must-see TV. That’s good for golf.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.