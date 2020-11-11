Oklahoma City Thunder promote Leominster’s Mark Daigneault to head coach

The Oklahoma City Thunder promoted assistant Mark Daigneault , a native of Leominster, Mass., to head coach on Wednesday, handing the team over to the 35-year-old former coach of its G-League team. Daigneault, a University of Connecticut graduate who served as the team manager of the men’s basketball team from 2003-07 under coach Jim Calhoun , replaces Billy Donovan , who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls. Daigneault coached the Thunder’s G League team for five years. He had a .572 winning percentage, won three division titles and made four playoff appearances. Thunder general manager Sam Presti in a statement lauded Daigneault’s as a “a selfless and effective leader within our organization since his arrival,” he said. “The amount of head coaching experience and diverse experiences through his tenure with the Blue is rare for someone his age,” Presti added. “He has also shown the ability to empower both the players and staff he works with, and we are confident that he will help us continue to modernize our approach as an organization in a constantly evolving industry.” Daigneault enters an unclear situation. All-Star point guard Chris Paul could be traded before the upcoming season, and the team has stockpiled draft picks. Uncertainty about the team’s future was part of the reason Donovan left. But Daigneault has some promising young building blocks with the return of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , who in his second season led the team with 19.0 points per game and added 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Guard Lu Dort emerged as a starter his rookie year, making his mark while guarding Houston’s James Harden in the playoffs and his offense improved late in the season “The opportunity to be the head coach of the Thunder is truly a special honor,” Daigneault said. “Over my six years in Oklahoma City, I’ve developed a deep commitment to the organization and a care for what is truly a special community that I call home.” . . . Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce added former Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan to his staff as an assistant. McMillan, who has a 661-588 record in 16 seasons as an NBA coach, compiled a 183-136 record with the Pacers’ from 2016 through 2020 when he was fired Aug. 26.

New York Mets’ righthanded starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and San Francisco Giants righthanded starter Kevin Gausman each accepted an $18.9 million qualifying offer to remain with their respective teams for 2021. Stroman, 29, did not play this year, missing the start of the shortened season in late July due to a torn left calf muscle, then announcing Aug. 10 he had opted out because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gausman, 29, went 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA in 10 starts and two relief appearances. He struck out 79 and walked 16 in 59⅔ . . . Righthanded reliever Josh Tomlin will be staying with the Atlanta Braves after the 36-year-old agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million guaranteed contract, which includes a $1.25 million club option with a $250,000 buyout . . . According to AP sources, four of the five finalists to replace Billy Eppler as the Los Angeles Angels next general manager included Seattle Mariners assistant general manager Justin Hollander, Chicago Cubs senior vice president of player personnel Jason McLeod, and Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general managers Amiel Sawdaye and Jared Porter.

Maryland-Ohio State canceled by virus

Maryland’s home game against Ohio State has been canceled because of an elevated number of coronavirus cases within the Terrapins' football program, the school announced. The No. 3 Buckeyes were scheduled to visit College Park on Saturday. In the last week, eight Maryland football players tested positive for the coronavirus, the school said in a statement. Following a recommendation from university health officials, the decision to pause team activities and cancel the game was made by Maryland athletic director Damon Evans and university president Darryll Pines . . . The pandemic wreaked more havoc across the Southeastern Conference this week after No. 12 Georgia at Missouri was the fourth league game to be postponed by the coronavirus. “This is certainly a week unlike any other,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “I’ve repeatedly said [since March] that the circumstances around the virus will guide our decisions.” Among the three SEC games still on for this Saturday, Arkansas will visit No. 6 Florida without Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman on the sideline after he tested positive for the virus. Pittman said he has had some body aches, but is otherwise doing OK. He is isolating in his guest house with his dog. No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State; No. 1 Alabama at LSU; and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee were all called off earlier this week. Both the Tigers-Bulldogs and Aggies-Volunteers games have been rescheduled for Dec. 12

UMass to play at Iowa in 2025

he University of Massachusetts has scheduled a nonconference football game at Iowa in 2025. The Hawkeyes of the Big Ten will open the season against Florida Atlantic on Aug. 30 and host UMass on Nov. 1 . . . Florida State coach Mike Norvell said preseason All-American defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and starting offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor suffered season-ending injuries and that leading wide receiver Tamorrion Terry has left the team and former starting quarterback James Blackman, now a backup, intends to transfer.

Soccer

Revolution’s Turner a Goalkeeper of the Year finalist

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been named a finalist for Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. The fifth-year Revolution goalkeeper is one of three MLS players in contention for the honor, alongside the Philadelphia Union’s Andre Blake and Columbus Crew SC’s Eloy Room. In 2020, the Park Ridge, N.J. native started 22 of 23 matches for New England, posting a career-high six shutouts, eight wins, 75.6 percent save percentage, and 68 saves. During the year, Turner, 26, climbed the Revolution’s all-time rankings in several categories, ranking second in goals against average and third among New England goalkeepers with 24 wins, 6,176 minutes played in net, and 238 saves.

Maradona recovering from brain surgery

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona was released from a Buenos Aires hospital, eight days after undergoing brain surgery, and will continue his recovery in a private home. Maradona’s doctor, Leopoldo Luque, told journalists that he had authorized the release. His lawyer, Matias Morla, said the 60-year-old Argentine will continue to receive treatment for alcohol dependency. The 1986 World Cup champion last week had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma . . . Cristiano Ronaldo scored once in Portugal’s 7-0 rout of Andorra in a friendly in Lisbon, moving a step closer to becoming the all-time top scorer for a national team. Ronaldo reached 102 goals with Portugal to sit seven shy of the 109 scored by former Iran striker Ali Daei, the only other male soccer player to surpass the 100-goal milestone for a national team . . . US coach Gregg Berhalter said Christian Pulisic will miss US exhibitions at Wales on Thursday and against Panama in Austria next week due to a lingering hamstring injury the 22-year-old midfielder suffered Oct. 31 during warmups for Chelsea’s English Premier League match vs. Burnley.

Miscellany

IOC ‘confident’ in having fans at Tokyo Olympics

Encouraged by progress this week in finding a COVID-19 vaccine and staging sports events in Japan, the IOC is getting “more and more confident” next year’s Tokyo Olympics can have fans in the venues. After the 2020 Summer Games were postponed by one year, the International Olympic Committee has put faith in progress for rapid testing for COVID-19 and vaccines to ensure that they can take place starting July 23. News from pharmaceutical firm Pfizer on Monday of promising trials of its vaccine followed Tokyo hosting an international gymnastics competition at the weekend . . . Former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki ended her latest comeback attempt because of a severe left knee injury. The German player has struggled with injuries in recent years and was trying to rebuild her form when she tore an anterior cruciate ligament on Monday during a doubles match in Linz, Austria . . . Colette Evert, the matriarch of a tennis family that produced five children who were successful in the age-group and professional ranks, including 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert, died last Thursday in Deerfield Beach, Fla. She was 92.