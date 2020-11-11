Panthers' Christian McCaffrey likely out Sunday, but not expected to miss remainder of season

“It looks like Christian probably won’t play,” Rhule said. “I wouldn’t say that is 100 percent, but I would say it looks like he’s pretty much out for this week and we will see how it is next week."

Rhule said McCaffrey has a separation of the AC joint, which is located at the tip of the shoulder where the shoulder blade and collarbone meet. The bones are connected by ligaments.

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said that while he doesn’t anticipate running back Christian McCaffrey playing on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a shoulder injury, he doesn’t expect him to miss the rest of the season.

McCaffrey did not practice on Wednesday.

McCaffrey is getting a second medical opinion on his shoulder, but Rhule doesn't anticipate the 2019 All-Pro, who has already missed six games with a high ankle sprain, will miss all of the final seven games.

“I'm not anticipating that,” Rhule said. “I'm anticipating from I know being much more day to day and week to week than that. But those are doctors and they have to do what's right and Christian has to do what is best for him. I have not entertained that thought" of McCaffrey missing the entire season.

McCaffrey injured the shoulder in the fourth quarter of Carolina's 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

He carried 18 times for 69 yards and caught 10 passes for 82 yards while scoring two touchdowns against the defending Super Bowl champions before leaving the game on the final drive when he was tackled and landed on his shoulder.

McCaffrey has six touchdowns in the three games he's played this season, including two in a 31-17 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 2.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was back at practice Wednesday after being placed on the COVID-IR list earlier in the week. David Richard/Associated Press

Browns QB Mayfield off COVID-IR

Baker Mayfield’s unexpectedly extended bye week is finally over.

The Browns quarterback returned feeling refreshed and somewhat relieved following a midseason break that ended with him on the COVID-19 list.

Mayfield was activated and practiced as the Browns (5-3) continued preparing to host the Houston Texans on Sunday. Mayfield had to isolate for several days after he had close contact with a staff member — not a coach — who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Any other time this season, Mayfield would have missed a game.

“Lucky it was on a bye week,” Mayfield said. “That is for sure.”

It was a fortunate break for the Browns, who have endured more than their share of major injuries this season. The team placed Mayfield on the COVID-IR list Sunday, and he was not allowed at the facility before he had consecutive negative tests.

Mayfield chalked up his ordeal to just another 2020 obstacle.

“It kind of is what it is — circumstances,” he said. “You deal with it and roll with the punches. I can’t control it. So, if I was worried about controlling it then yeah, I would say it would have been stressful, but like I said it is what it is and luckily I was able to get back in the building and get back to work.”

Quarterback Alex Smith will start Sunday for Washington, his first since suffering a gruesome leg injury in November 2018. Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Washington’s Smith ready to start

The last time Alex Smith practiced as a starting quarterback, Washington wasn’t just known as “Football Team,” Jay Gruden was the coach, and the world had not been plunged into a pandemic.

That was November 2018, before his right leg bent the wrong way and snapped, breaking the tibia and fibula in gruesome fashion. Smith endured 17 surgeries, survived a life-threatening infection and progressed far enough to get back on the field in two relief appearances earlier this season.

Smith is poised to start an NFL game for the first time in two years when Washington visits Detroit on Sunday, another step in his remarkable journey from an injury that put his career in jeopardy.

“It’s an amazing feeling, and I love the challenge,” Smith said Wednesday. “It’s been a long time, even just driving into work with that feeling [of] knowing that the ball’s in your hands.”

Smith had the ball and control of his own life ripped out of his hands Nov. 18, 2018, and this milestone comes almost two years to the day later. He has amazed observers near and far unsure he could play again, let alone look a lot like his pre-injury self.

The 36-year-old Smith got Washington back into its last game with 325 yards and his first touchdown pass in 748 days, but also threw three costly interceptions in a 23-20 loss to the New York Giants.

Humphrey back with Ravens

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned from the COVID-IR list to rejoin an ever-changing Baltimore Ravens defense that has allowed the fewest points in the league.

With Humphrey out last week, the Ravens shut down Indianapolis and quarterback Philip Rivers despite losing defensive tackle Calais Campbell in the first quarter with a strained left calf. If Campbell can’t play Sunday night against the Patriots, his run of 98 consecutive games will end.

That means that Derek Wolfe will probably see more playing time in his productive first season in Baltimore. He participated in 51 of 68 snaps against the Colts, a departure from the first seven games when the 30-year-old Wolfe was part of a rotation with Campbell.

Wolfe was fine with his expanded duty, and he’s ready for more Sunday.

“I’m used to taking all the workload. That’s how it was for eight years in Denver,” Wolfe said Wednesday. “Obviously, losing a guy like Calais, that [stinks] because he’s one of the all-time greats playing on the defensive line and his leadership is unmatched. I have to step up.”

Dolphins receiver Williams on IR

Miami Dolphins receiver Preston Williams went on injured reserve with a foot injury, meaning he’ll be sidelined for three games and perhaps longer.

Coach Brian Flores declined to say whether Williams is expected to return this season, but said the injury is more serious than first thought, and additional tests were planned.

Flores also said the Dolphins remain in the NFL’s intensive protocol for COVID-19, and they were without “a few” assistant coaches during Wednesday’s practice, which was limited to a walk-through. Five assistants missed Sunday’s win at Arizona, and at least one tested positive for the coronavirus.

Williams, who was hurt in the game against the Cardinals, has 18 catches for 288 yards and a team-high four TD receptions. His injury could mean more playing time for Jakeem Grant, Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden Jr.

Ballentine switches sides, joins Jets

The New York Jets claimed cornerback Corey Ballentine off waivers from the Giants.

Ballentine was a sixth-round pick out of Washburn University last year and had 16 tackles in nine games this season, but saw his playing time diminish. He started the first two games before being relegated to a backup role, and also lost his job as the Giants' kickoff returner. He was waived Tuesday.

Ballentine joins a crowded cornerbacks room with the Jets, who have now have eight players at the spot including Brian Poole — who is dealing with a knee injury — Pierre Desir, Bless Austin, Arthur Maulet, Bryce Hall, Javelin Guidry and Lamar Jackson.

Ballentine’s roommate and teammate Dwane Simmons was killed in a shooting at an off-campus party in Kansas the night the cornerback was drafted in 2019. Ballentine was wounded, but played in 13 games as a rookie last season, including two starts.

Bengals claim defensive end McKinley

The Cincinnati Bengals bolstered their defensive front by claiming defensive end Takk McKinley off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.

McKinley, a fourth-year player out of UCLA, was a first-round draft pick of the Falcons in 2017. He has played in 49 games with 17½ sacks. The Falcons waived him Monday after he took to social media in recent weeks to make it clear that he wanted out of Atlanta.

He posted on his Twitter account Nov. 4 that he requested trades. He said the Falcons turned down an offer for a second-round pick in 2019. Added McKinley: “The same @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 5th and 6th round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks.”

The Falcons did not pick up McKinley’s fifth-year option before the season.

McKinley had a combined 13 sacks in his first two seasons, but a lack of production and frequent injuries the past two years may have contributed to his frustrations and request to be traded.