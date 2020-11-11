Red Sox hoping to put Rafael Devers’s defensive problems at third behind him

His defensive struggles had some wondering if he could stick at the position, particularly with Bobby Dalbec standing across the diamond at first. Dalbec’s main position in the minors was third, and, at this point, is a more surehanded fielder than Devers with an even better arm. Moving Devers off third for Dalbec doesn’t sound unreasonable.

Rafael Devers’s lackluster play at third base ran synonymous with the Red Sox' forgettable 2020 season. He made 14 errors, the most in all of baseball, and never quite looked settled at the position like he did in 2019, a year that marked huge strides for the Sox' young star.

But that’s not happening — at least not at this point.

“With Bobby we want to be able to maintain his ability to play both positions,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Wednesday. “I think the versatility will be great for him. But we know Raffy is capable of a lot more than he showed in 2020. I think he knows that. Everyone who’s seen him knows that.”

Perhaps no other player will benefit the most from the return of Alex Cora than Devers. Devers and Cora shared a special bond, and it was under Cora that Devers played a respectable third base in ’19. The Sox and Cora have already had conversations about getting Devers back to that level. On Tuesday, Cora said they might tinker with Devers’s positioning, making sure he’s in the right spot while amplifying his strengths.

“It obviously was a tough summer,” Bloom said. “I think just the way the season started back up, he never really got going. He was never really in sync defensively. Now with an offseason ahead of us we’re really optimistic he’s going to come into spring looking very different.”

Qualifying offers

Wednesday marked the deadline for players to sign their qualifying offers with their respective teams or become free agents. Both Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and Astros outfielder George Springer declined. The pair joins infielder D.J. LeMahieu and pitcher Trevor Bauer, who both declined their qualifying offers with the Yankees and Reds, respectively.

Springer has long been tied to the Sox and is the most intriguing case here. He’s from Connecticut and is arguably the best position player on the market, and one who would easily fill a void in center or right field for the Sox.

Prior to Springer declining the Astros' $18.9 million figure, Bloom said he wouldn’t rule out going after players who were extended the qualifying offer but elected free agency.

Yet here is where it gets tricky. . If the Red Sox sign any of those players they might have to forfeit a second-round pick and $500,000 in international pool money.

“I think it’s our responsibility to engage anybody that could fit us,” Bloom said. “Obviously, when you’re talking about somebody that has a qualifying offer on them, the cost for us to sign them is greater and you have to factor that in on some level. But I don’t like ruling us out on anybody.”

Bloom and the Sox have preached building through the draft. And if you consider that the organization already lost a second-round draft choice in 2020 because of their cheating scandal in 2018, losing an additional draft pick in 2021 plus international pool money might not fall in line with Bloom’s idea of building long-term sustainable success.

The Sox have had preliminary discussions regarding their spending during free agency.

“We talked about it in general terms,” Bloom said. “I think the course we chart this offseason may be based on what opportunities are there. Also how things fit into our larger goals, which is, you all know, is to build a sustainable championship contender, so that isn’t just focused on 2021. That’s also focused on longer-term opportunities. We just want to try and look at everything in the context of that. Not just how it helps us now but what it might mean for us down the road.”

Building with Cora

Before Cora was asked to step down as manager, the Sox manager and Bloom felt like they were working in unison for their three months or so together. When Cora was reintroduced Tuesday after serving his one-year suspension, he commended Bloom’s baseball smarts and said he looked forward to building that championship winner again.

Bloom returned the praise Wednesday and said he would invite Cora’s baseball intellect into the circle of roster building, which would include players on the open market who Cora might identify as a good fit with the Sox.

“I love the conversation and having the manager involved in those things, that’s what I’m used to,” Bloom said. “It’s what I’ve been used to really my whole career. I think it’s a positive when you have someone — I think this would apply to really any manager given the importance of the position — but especially when you have someone with as active of a mind as Alex, you want them engaged. We talk about this as a partnership and it really is.”

Planning stage

The Red Sox are preparing as if they will start both spring training and the season on time until they hear otherwise … Both Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez are progressing. Bloom said Sale (Tommy John surgery) is on schedule for a mid-summer return.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.