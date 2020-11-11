Shorthanded Cohasset boys' soccer still has more than enough against Carver

“We had two choices,” said Cohasset coach Jim Willis. “We could throw in the towel, or it could light a fire under us, and it did.”

It was a critical juncture. Despite being a player down, the Skippers rallied with a pair of goals to walk away with a 3-0 victory. Cohasset (9-1) advances to Monday’s final in the double-elimination tournament. Carver (6-3-1) will play the Hull/Mashpee winner, trying to keep its season alive.

Protecting a one-goal lead, the Cohasset boys' soccer team was assessed a red card with 24 minutes remaining in its second-round match against Carver in the South Shore League tournament Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

The card came as a result of a through ball that allowed Carver senior forward Dominic Craig to slip past Cohasset senior Teddy Lucier. The two became entangled and after the referees conferred, Lucier was given a red card for incidental contact that denied a clear scoring opportunity.

“Teddy’s our defensive leader and when he went out every member of that defense said, ‘We aren’t giving one up,’” Willis said.

Cohasset’s ability to adapt was exemplified on the ensuing free kick when goaltender Michael Powers made a diving save to deny Carver’s bid to even the score.

“He’s steady and gave us some confidence. [Powers] and the defense have played in some big games for us and have done a great job all year,” Willis said.

Cohasset’s lead was set early on, when junior Josh Kripke beat the Carver defense from in close.

“We had a lot of good play in the middle of the field but we weren’t putting balls on goal, and sometimes to get out of an offensive slump you need a scrap goal like that,” Willis said.

Throughout the final two quarters Carver had numerous chances to climb back into the game, including an opportunity from 20 yards out early in the third quarter that careened off the crossbar.

Advertisement

“I thought we played well early, then we kind of got unlucky on that first goal and we were pressing the rest of the way”, Carver coach Mark Alessandri said.

Following the red card, Carver’s eagerness to tie the game allowed Cohasset to expand its lead, which it did with goals in the last nine minutes from senior Whit Swartwood and junior Lucas Federle.

“Any time we push up to score like we did at the end, obviously you’re opening up chances at the back, and they took advantage”, said Alessandri, whose team was eliminated by Cohasset in the MIAA Division 4 South tournament each of the last three seasons.

Canton 1, King Philip 1 — Canton (5-2-4) won in a shootout, 4-2, to move on in the Hockomock League Cup.

Cardinal Spellman 2, Bishop Stang 1 — Senior forward Zachary Nassar scored both goals for the Cardinals (5-0-3) in the Catholic Central win.

Hull 2, Mashpee 1 — Sophomore Jack Burke and senior Luka Prestia supplied the goals for the Pirates (5-6) in the quarterfinals of the South Shore League tournament.

Watertown 2, Wilmington 2 — With two minutes to play, senior Steve Smolinsky scored from about 16 yards out as the host Raiders (3-3-1) forged a Middlesex League tie. Smolinsky, a Watertown football captain, took advantage of having the Fall I and II seasons this year to play soccer. It was his first high school goal.

Advertisement

Xaverian 1, St. John’s Prep 1 — Senior captain Drew Keenan scored for visiting St. John’s Prep (7-0-3) in the Catholic Conference draw.

Girls' soccer

Bishop Feehan 7, Bishop Stang 1 — Junior Kaitryn Franchino had three goals, and sophomore Sydney Kofton and senior Francesca Yanchuk each added two goals for the Shamrocks (11-0) in the Catholic Central League win.

Central Catholic 4, Tewksbury 0 — Senior Adrianna Niles scored a hat trick in a span of less than three minutes as the Raiders (8-1-1) took the Merrimack Valley win.

Danvers 1, Masconomet 0 — Senior Mia Jordan scored to lead the Falcons (9-0) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Hingham 2, Pembroke 0 — Riley Cotter and Ava Varholak scored for the Harborwomen (10-1-1) in the Patriot Cup second-round win.

Hull 0, Carver 0 — Freshman Sarah Duran scored the winner as Hull (5-7) prevailed, 4-1, in the penalty kick shootout

Mansfield 0, Oliver Ames 0 — OA (5-1-5) won in the shootout, 4-3, to move on in the Hockomock Cup.

Marblehead 1, Swampscott 1 — Anna Rigby connected for Marblehead and May Raymond scored for Swampscott in the Northeastern Conference draw.

Marshfield 0, Silver Lake 0 — Junior keeper Emma Hudson was stellar in regulation and sophomore Abbey Cook stepped up with a key stop in the shootout as Silver Lake (5-6-2) prevailed, 4-2, on PKs, to advance in the Patriot Cup. Lauren Dwyer, Courtney Gerety, Shea Kelleher, and Rachel Ryan connected in the shootout. Silver Lake plays at Pembroke Friday night.

Advertisement

Middleborough 1, Rockland 0 — Alexis VanderZeyde scored the lone goal, assisted by Katie Benson, to lift Middleborough to the second-round win in the South Shore tournament. Middleborough will play East Bridgewater on Friday.

Plymouth North 3, Plymouth South 2 — Senior Kylee Slavik scored two goals for the Eagles (7-3-2) in the Hockomock Cup.

Wilmington 5, Watertown 0 — Junior Alyssa Granara scored three goals and senior Tori Gemellaro logged her second shutout of the season for the Wildcats (4-1) in the Middlesex League game.

Winchester 6, Woburn 1 — Senior Ally Murphy netted three goals to lift Winchester (8-0) to the Middlesex League victory.

Field hockey

Chelmsford 2, Lowell 1 — Senior Morgan Wright made four saves and sophomores Remore Serra and Emily Stagnone each scored a goal for the Lions (6-0-1) for the MVC victory.

Franklin 8, North Attleborough 2 — Senior Sara Carney (2 goals), sophomore Kaitlyn Carney (2 goals, 1 assist), and senior Amanda Lewandowski (2 goals, 1 assist) led the Panthers to the Hockomock Cup win.

Masconomet 4, Danvers 1 — Senior captain Cally McSweeney scored a pair of goals, and sophomore Maggie Sturgis had a goal and an assist as the Chieftains capped a 10-0 season with the Northeastern Conference win.

Nauset 2, Falmouth 2 — Falmouth won the shootout, 3-2, in the Cape and Islands League semifinal.

Norwood 1, Medfield 0 — Senior Maggie Curran scored the only goal in the third quarter as the Mustangs (2-4-1) won the Tri-Valley League matchup.

Advertisement

Oliver Ames 2, Mansfield 0 — Senior captain Maggie Woods tallied a goal and an assist in the fourth quarter as the Tigers (9-0-2) earned the win in the Hockomock League Cup.

Plymouth North 3, Pembroke 2 — Junior Emily Jenkins scored two goals, including the winner 8:04 into the 15-minute overtime, and sophomore Maeve Campbell tallied a goal and two assists as the Eagles advanced in the Patriot Cup with the win.

Sandwich 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Junior Paige Hawkins tallied a goal and an assist as the Blue Knights moved on to the Cape and Islands championship game. They will face Falmouth in the final.

Watertown 7, Wilmington 0 — Freshman Molly Driscoll had three goals and junior Ellie Monahan added two goals for the Raiders (7-0) in the Middlesex League win.

Winchester 10, Woburn 0 — Niki Micciche rang up four goals and two assists, and the senior captain broke the program’s career scoring record with 58 goals and 93 total points as Winchester (8-0) remained unbeaten with the Middlesex League win.

Boys' cross-country

Lowell 15, Dracut 50 — The Red Raiders wrapped up their 11th consecutive undefeated dual meet season in the Merrimack Valley Conference at Shedd Park. Senior Joeben Jacobs (12:48) registered his best time of the season on the 2.75-mile course. Other strong finishes: Nathan Petterson (2nd, 15:27), Matt Morneau (3rd, 15:44), Bryan Velazquez (4th, 15:51) and Seyha Rath (5th, 16:00). Lowell will finish the season at the MSTCA XC Cup next Saturday in Attleboro.

Girls' cross-country

Lowell 15, Dracut 47 — Sophomore Annie Gilman finished the 2.4 mile course in 15:04 to lead the Red Raiders (7-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.