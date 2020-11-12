HomeFront: Sophia Loren, Kate Winslet, ‘The Crown,’ and Monet are back

FILM: Oscar buzz is building for Sophia Loren’s performance in “The Life Ahead." The 86-year-old “national, international, and cinematic icon” stars opposite 12-year-old Ibrahima Gueye, who nearly steals the movie, Globe film critic Ty Burr says in a three-star review. Directed by Loren’s son Edoardo Ponti, it’s a tearjerker that “works admirably well — meaning you’re reduced to soggy Kleenex but honestly — in large part because of the grounded, magnetic performances of the two leads.”

Welcome back to HomeFront, where the possibly apocryphal tales of children bursting into tears in the days after the election because their parents were still watching “The Map Show” feel 100 percent true. The time has come for fictional drama, fictional comedy, and fictional farce. Maybe we’ll even have room in our fevered brains for some beautiful paintings and inspiring photographs. And pastrami! Please pull up a chair.

Kate Winslet portrays the 19th-century British paleontologist Mary Anning in “Ammonite,” which Burr’s three-star review calls a “character study of a singular woman, as played by a remarkable actress.” As her love interest, Saoirse Ronan lives up to her reputation as “one of our nimblest, most thoughtful actors,” but “it’s Winslet’s carefully calibrated empathy toward Mary Anning that keeps us rapt.”

“Monsoon” stars Henry Golding in a “delicate, observant, and rather too quiescent drama of coming home to a strange land,” Burr says in a 2½-star review. Writer-director Hong Khaou’s script blends identity issues, a romance, and a road trip around Vietnam. “Khaou’s filmmaking style involves long takes and a lot of breathing room, an approach that can have its strengths but here lacks a certain energy to keep a viewer from drifting away.”

Burr kindly provides an exit ramp early in his 2½-star review of “The Climb,” saying it “falls into the Bromance genre, sub-category Nice Guy/Bad News Friend.” Still here? Co-writers Michael Angelo Covino (also the director) and Kyle Marvin costar as characters named, um, Mike and Kyle. “We’ve seen these two before — ‘Sideways’ (2004) is probably the best version of the tale — but the lead duo keep the dynamic fresh by reminding us it’s eternal.”

The polarizing memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” comes to the big screen (and Netflix) as “a generic work of poverty porn,” writes Burr, awarding two stars. Nominally about author J.D. Vance, the film belongs to Amy Adams and Glenn Close as his mother and grandmother. They “let their hair down (or perm it up, in Close’s case) and act with all stops out. Both performers are too talented to condescend to their roles and yet both performances feel like stunts.”

“Chick Fight” is so packed with “embarrassing movie clichés” that Burr numbers them, reaching six in a bit less than two paragraphs, or just about the number of stars (1½) the “depressingly formulaic comedy” racks up. Malin Ackerman plays a sad sack “who transforms from wet noodle to tough cookie when she discovers an underground female fight club,” egged on by “her sassy Black/gay best friend (Dulcé Sloan).” Next!

The highest-profile documentary release of the week is Nathan Grossman’s “I Am Greta,” conceived when Swedish teen Greta Thunberg was a lone truant holding a handmade sign and following her on a journey that culminates in an address to the United Nations. “It’s not easy changing the world,” writes Globe correspondent Peter Keough, “and it’s about time some of the adults in the room started pitching in.”

“Why is Ron Howard on top of the Hollywood pile and Jerry ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Mathers stuck on the nostalgia circuit?” Burr wonders. “Why did Drew Barrymore come through the fire while Lindsay Lohan didn’t?” Diane Lane’s performance in “Let Him Go” and the re-release of “Smooth Talk” (1985), which helped make Laura Dern a star, send Burr down a memory hole where he finds "a handful of actors who might be thought of as members of our pop-culture family.”

LOVE LETTERS: The theme of Season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “At Any Age.” It focuses on the relationship lessons learned at all stages of life, with first-person accounts by people from age 17 to 70. Episode 5 features Marianne Leone Cooper, Globe Magazine contributor and former “Sopranos” star, who tells the story of her marriage to Oscar winner Chris Cooper. Listen to the episode here.

TV: Season 4 of “The Crown” introduces Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and Diana, Princess of Wales (Emma Corrin) to the “opulent, epic, and yet intimate series,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. Anderson “is just right as the unknowing victim of the queen’s oh-so-silky malice,” holding her own against Olivia Colman, and Corrin “hauntingly evokes the young princess’s innocence and growing loneliness.”

It’s not too late to catch up on “The Good Lord Bird,” which ends its seven-episode run Sunday. Ethan Hawke’s John Brown “manages to deepen his portrayal into so much more than humor, as he becomes an endearing and humane mentor and friend to the character who is the story’s parallel hero and the narrator, the 9-year-old Henry Shackleford (Joshua Caleb Johnson),” Gilbert wrote when the Showtime series premiered.

If you’re enjoying “The Undoing,” the latest Ask Matthew column is for you. Gilbert has five suggestions for a reader who wants to explore beyond David E. Kelley’s latest effort — and the question itself mentions two other recent series, Kelley’s interpretation of “Big Little Lies,” which (like “The Undoing”) features Nicole Kidman, and “Defending Jacob.”

Naoki Ota, of Arlington, took a photo of Monet paintings while his daughters, Waka and Noa, tugged on his shirt. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

VISUAL ART: Talk about balm for the soul: “Walking into the galleries at the Museum of Fine Arts’s freshly opened ‘Monet and Boston: Lasting Impression,’ the waves of relief washing over me took almost physical force,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. “It’s not exactly the display the museum planned for this, its 150th birthday, but never mind that. One good thing the pandemic has given the MFA is justification to let loose its Monets to a decadent sprawl.”

“Tours of Duty,” at the Griffin Museum of Photography, consists of seven exhibitions that “consider war and its aftermath — a subject as ancient as Homer and as topical as Veterans Day,” writes the Globe’s Mark Feeney. They range widely, from portraits by D. Clarke Evans “explicitly meant as tributes to their subjects” to images by Binh Danh printed on leaves: “It’s as if the faces of the dead are looking out from behind the plants.”

Photographer Bruce Myren pays tribute to a former neighbor, poet Robert Francis (1901-87), in “Fort Juniper,” at Gallery Kayafas in the South End. “These photographs depict Francis as a private man with a sumptuous internal life, reflected in his house and surrounding land full of inviting pathways, enrobed in the changing seasons,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid.

MUSIC: Boston Camerata’s long association with Henry Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” endures, with the minuses and unexpected pluses of pandemic accommodations. Now subtitled “An Opera for Distanced Lovers,” the production was recorded live onstage. An “ad hoc performance, made at home in our PJs” was a nonstarter, director Anne Azéma tells the Globe’s Zoë Madonna. “[W]e have created this new way of presenting this chamber opera.”

The backstory of “Falling Out of Time: A Tone Poem in Voices” incorporates layers upon layers. Composer Osvaldo Golijov “had recently wrestled with years of creative silence,” writes Globe classical music critic Jeremy Eichler, but David Grossman’s novel about a man unmoored by the death of his son ended the silence. “The result is a deeply moving new score” available as “a beautifully rendered new recording by the Silkroad Ensemble.”

If the song lyrics President-elect Joe Biden recited when he addressed the country Saturday night sounded familiar, you’ve probably been to a Catholic funeral sometime in the past 40-odd years. The Rev. Jan Michael Joncas, who wrote “On Eagle’s Wings” in 1976, discusses the hymn with the Globe’s Christy DeSmith, saying he “was delighted when Biden chose it for what seemed like an acceptance speech.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including advice for what Globe correspondent Kara Baskin calls “the legions of frazzled people who want a glass of wine after a day of devastating sameness.” Sign up for the newsletter here.

THEATER: “Not since ‘Cats' has there been a creepier assemblage onstage,” Globe theater critic Don Aucoin writes in a review of a show that closes in January: “The Trump Presidency,” which Aucoin calls “a deranged spectacle” with no sympathetic characters. "To be fair, ‘The Trump Presidency' does fulfill one requirement of compelling theater: That something significant must be at stake. In this case, democracy.”

Pulling back the curtain in every sense, the American Repertory Theater “is mounting a new Behind the Scenes series that spotlights artists who are nurturing nascent work with the theater,” reports Globe correspondent Christopher Wallenberg. Up first: Sara Porkalob, “the Elliot Norton award-winning writer and performer whose visionary plays ‘Dragon Mama’ and ‘Dragon Lady’ garnered huge buzz when she performed them at Oberon.”

BOOKS: Physician/anthropologist/visionary Paul Farmer is a phenomenon, but even he couldn’t have guessed when he was writing about the 2014 Ebola pandemic how timely “Fevers, Feuds and Diamonds” would be in 2020. “If what we want in this moment is insight from this brilliant doctor about pandemics, he wants us to see that they do not occur in isolation,” writes Globe reviewer Carolyn Kellogg.

Mamaleh's co-owner Alon Munzer hands takeout to Lauren Funk of Weston in the parking lot of Temple Isaiah in Lexington. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

FOOD & DINING: The Globe’s Devra First hadn’t been feeling deprived of “the food I would expect to crave the most.” But with the news that Mamaleh’s Delicatessen is delivering retail orders to suburban synagogues, “[s]uddenly the craving arrived, by power of suggestion. I was overwhelmed by the need for bagels and lox, whitefish salad, pastrami, Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray tonic.” A great read, whatever your “food that most ought to be comfort food” is.

If your pandemic comfort food is doughnuts, you have a lot of company. Specialty — you might know them as gourmet or artisan — doughnuts “saw a 47.1 percent bump in growth this past April to June over the same period last year,” reports Globe correspondent Peggy Hernandez. “We’re in the nostalgia business,” says Ryan Howe of Maine-based The Holy Donut. “We give positive vibes.”

BUT REALLY: The topsy-turvy sports calendar lands on April this week — the Masters golf tournament is underway, though I’m not sure how TV viewers found out about it in a year with no NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Defending champ Tiger Woods is back, and Globe columnist Tara Sullivan is on the case. Wear your mask and wash your hands!