Local bestsellers for the week ending November 8

2. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

3. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V. E. Schwab Tor

5. Leave the World Behind Rumaan Alam Ecco

6. The Sentinel Lee Child, Andrew Child Delacorte

7. Transcendent Kingdom Yaa Gyasi Knopf

8. A Time for Mercy John Grisham Doubleday

9. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

10. All the Devils Are Here Louise Penny Minotaur

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

2. The Best of Me David Sedaris Little, Brown

3. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

4. Untamed Glennon Doyle Dial Press

5. Greenlights Matthew McConaughey Crown

6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

7. Eleanor David Michaelis S&S

8. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

9. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld S&S

10. Ottolenghi Flavor: A Cookbook Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage Ten Speed Press

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

3. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

4. Olive, Again Elizabeth Strout Random House

5. The Best American Short Stories 2020 Curtis Sittenfeld, Heidi Pitlor Mariner

6. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

7. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead Olga Tokarczuk Riverhead Books

8. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

9. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

10. Homegoing Yaa Gyasi Vintage

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S

3. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

4. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac

5. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

6. The Truths We Hold Kamala Harris Penguin

7. Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents Pete Souza Voracious

8. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

9. Conversations with RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Life, Love, Liberty, and Law Jeffrey Rosen Picador

10. The Best American Essays 2020 André Aciman, Robert Atwan Mariner

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Nov. 8. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.