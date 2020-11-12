Shows you might want to add to your to-watch list

I had the honor of serving on the nomination committee for the TV categories of this year’s 30th annual IFP Gotham Awards, which are from the Independent Filmmaker Project. The winners are usually announced at a ceremony just after Thanksgiving, but this year — this crazy, complicated year — the winners will be named at a Jan. 11 ceremony.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, most of the categories are for movies, and specifically for independent movies. This year, the movie nominees include titles and names such as “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” Chadwick Boseman (for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), and “The Assistant.” But I was delighted with the shows we picked for TV — for Breakthrough Series Long Format and for Breakthrough Series Short Format (which basically means hourlong and half-hourlong). All together, our choices form a solid representation of not only the year’s best shows but it’s less predictable ones, too, thus the “breakthrough” label.