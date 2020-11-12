Virtual author readings Nov. 15-21

All events take place online; visit the venue website for more information.

Tuesday

Ree Drummond (“Frontier Follies”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… R. F. Kuang (“The Burning God”) is in conversation with Ken Liu (“The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… Susie Yang (“White Ivy”) reads 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Kirun Kapur (“Women in the Waiting Room”), Rachel DeWoskin (“Two Menus”), and Rosanna Warren (“So Forth: Poems”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books… Roxane Gay, Rebecca Kirby, and Tracy Lynne Oliver (“The Sacrifice of Darkness”) read at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store, Tickets $30… Brandon Sanderson (“The Stormlight Archive”) reads at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store, Tickets $40.50.

Wednesday

Martin Karplus (“Spinach on the Ceiling: The Multifaceted Life of a Theoretical Chemist”) is in conversation with chemistry professor John Straub at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Bryan Washington (“Memorial: A Novel”) is in conversation with Simon Han (“Nights When Nothing Happened: A Novel”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Scott James (“Trial By Fire”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Gabrielle Calvocoressi (“Rocket Fantastic: Poems”) and Maya Phillips (“Erou”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

Thursday

Kristin Bair (“Agatha Arch is Afraid of Everything”) is in conversation with Virginia Pye (“Shelf Life of Happiness”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books… Lisa Feldman Barrett (“Seven and a Half Lessons About the Brain”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

Friday

Deborah Madison (“An Onion in My Pocket: My Life with Vegetables”) is in conversation with Jeff Gordinier (“Hungry: Eating, Road-Tripping, and Risking It All with the Greatest Chef in the World”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… J. M. Hirsch (“Shake Strain Done: Craft Cocktails at Home”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

Saturday

Hollis Kurman (“Counting Kindness”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books.

Events are subject to change.







