BOOKINGS

Virtual author readings Nov. 15-21

Updated November 12, 2020, 5 minutes ago

All events take place online; visit the venue website for more information.

Monday

Ruth Ben-Ghiat (“Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present”) is in conversation with Peter Gordon (“Authoritarianism: Three Inquiries in Critical Theory”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book StoreKate Racculia (“Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely StoryAnthony Amore (“The Women Who Stole Vermeer”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

Tuesday

Ree Drummond (“Frontier Follies”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brookline BooksmithR. F. Kuang (“The Burning God”) is in conversation with Ken Liu (“The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline BooksmithSusie Yang (“White Ivy”) reads 7 p.m. at An Unlikely StoryKirun Kapur (“Women in the Waiting Room”), Rachel DeWoskin (“Two Menus”), and Rosanna Warren (“So Forth: Poems”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont BooksRoxane Gay, Rebecca Kirby, and Tracy Lynne Oliver (“The Sacrifice of Darkness”) read at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store, Tickets $30… Brandon Sanderson (“The Stormlight Archive”) reads at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store, Tickets $40.50.

Wednesday

Martin Karplus (“Spinach on the Ceiling: The Multifaceted Life of a Theoretical Chemist”) is in conversation with chemistry professor John Straub at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book StoreBryan Washington (“Memorial: A Novel”) is in conversation with Simon Han (“Nights When Nothing Happened: A Novel”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book StoreScott James (“Trial By Fire”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely StoryGabrielle Calvocoressi (“Rocket Fantastic: Poems”) and Maya Phillips (“Erou”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

Thursday

Kristin Bair (“Agatha Arch is Afraid of Everything”) is in conversation with Virginia Pye (“Shelf Life of Happiness”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont BooksLisa Feldman Barrett (“Seven and a Half Lessons About the Brain”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

Friday

Deborah Madison (“An Onion in My Pocket: My Life with Vegetables”) is in conversation with Jeff Gordinier (“Hungry: Eating, Road-Tripping, and Risking It All with the Greatest Chef in the World”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book StoreJ. M. Hirsch (“Shake Strain Done: Craft Cocktails at Home”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

Saturday

Hollis Kurman (“Counting Kindness”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books.

Events are subject to change.