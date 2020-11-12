What’s happening in the arts world

ADULT SWIM FESTIVAL The popular cartoon network splashes two days of music, panels, and comedy onto YouTube as its namesake festival goes virtual. Musical highlights include a DJ set from Swedish pop maven Robyn, metal heavy hitters Mastodon, and jazz saxophone force of nature Kamasi Washington. Nov. 13-14. www.adultswim.com





ICELAND AIRWAVES: LIVE FROM REYKJAVIK Does Iceland (pop. 357,000) have the most bands and musicians per capita of any country? Check out a generous selection of the Land of Fire and Ice’s musical talent with this all-digital festival; the most familiar names to us Americans include Of Monsters and Men, Emiliana Torrini, and Olafur Arnalds. Nov. 13-14. https://icelandairwaves.is/

Advertisement





TIPITINA’S BENEFIT A who’s who of acts from New Orleans and beyond throws down for this livestream show to benefit storied hometown music venue Tipitina’s. The lineup features both new and never-before-seen archive performances from the likes of Professor Longhair, Fats Domino, Wilco, Dinosaur Jr, Tank and the Bangas, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Livestream is free but donations are suggested. Nov. 14, 9 p.m. www.tipitinas.com

ZOË MADONNA





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA BSO musicians have finally returned to Symphony Hall but, with live concerts still nowhere in sight, the orchestra is now launching a series of streaming performances newly recorded on its venerable stage. First up next week, former BSO associate conductor Ken-David Masur leads Dvorak’s “New World” Symphony and Ives’s “Unanswered Question.” The program will also feature Florence Price’s String Quartet in G. Available Nov. 19 at noon (streaming for 30 days). www.bso.org

JEREMY EICHLER





ARTS

Theater

EMPRESS MEI LI LOTUS BLOSSOM, PART 2: BATTLE OF THE MEI LIS and EMPRESS MEI LI LOTUS BLOSSOM, PART 3: I LOVE YOU, HAPPY NEW YEAR Greater Boston Stage Company recently presented Christine Toy Johnson’s “Empress Mei Li Lotus Blossom” on Zoom. Now come a pair of sequels, both written and directed by Johnson, to be presented back-to-back. In “Battle of the Mei Lis,” fictional playwright Billy Ellis tweaks the script before opening night on Broadway during a last-minute rehearsal with Hong Kong film star Lo-An Li and other members of the cast. “I Love You, Happy New Year” takes place after that opening night, when, according to press materials, “The jig is up.” Reprising their roles from the original piece are Michelle Liu Coughlin, EJ Zimmerman, and Lily Kaufman, with Jordan Ahnquist and David Darrow also in the cast. Livestream on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. Then available to stream Nov. 21-24 with link. Tickets $15, with $5 of every ticket donated to the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund. www.greaterbostonstage.org

Advertisement





MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Bryn Boice directs Hub Theatre Company of Boston’s virtual production of Shakespeare’s comedy, with a modernized adaptation by Boice. Cast includes Nettie Chickering, Michael John Ciszewski, Lauren Elias, Jessica Golden, Lorraine Kanyike, Johnny Kinsman, Jamie Hernandez, Robert Orzalli, Jon Vellante, Regine Vital, Arthur Waldstein, and Micheline Wu. Nov. 14-15, Nov. 20-21. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, $20 suggested. www.hubtheatreboston.org, www.facebook.com/hubtheatreboston





DRAGON MAMA The second installment of Sara Porkalob’s extraordinary “Dragon Cycle” about her Filipino-American family focuses on the adventures of identity and exploration in Alaska undertaken by her mother, Maria. In my 2019 review of the American Repertory Theater’s productions of “Dragon Mama” and “Dragon Lady,” I wrote that Porkalob’s “combination of emotional honesty and next-level virtuosity is hard to beat.” Digital stream of “Dragon Mama” begins Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Virtually Oberon series, and extends through Dec. 10. Household tickets $30, with a pay-what-you-can option. www.americanrepertorytheater.org

Advertisement





CELEBRATING 30 SEASONS OF GROUNDBREAKING THEATRE A number of actors and singers who have made SpeakEasy Stage Company one of the most dynamic theater companies in town over the past three decades will perform in this virtual benefit concert. Among those slated to appear are Leigh Barrett, Miguel Cervantes, Jennifer Ellis, Will McGarrahan, Kathy St. George, Crystin Gilmore, Erica Spyres, and Kerry A. Dowling. Launches Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $30, on sale now at www.speakeasystage.com

DON AUCOIN





Dance

BOSTON DANCE THEATER Global Arts Live presents the Boston-based contemporary dance company, co-directed by Jessie Jeanne Stinnett and Israeli choreographer Itzik Galili, in a free livestream event featuring excerpts from its current repertoire, including “For The Record” by Princess Grace Award winner Rena Butler and “I had a thought” by Micaela Taylor. The presentation also includes a conversation about the company’s creative process. Nov. 14, 8 p.m., Free, but donation encouraged. www.globalartslive.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

NORMAN ROCKWELL: IMAGINING FREEDOM Doesn’t that feel better? With an ugly election campaign (mostly) behind us, there’s something affirming about the gentle humanity of Norman Rockwell’s evolution from nostalgist to activist through WWII and beyond. This show unites his “Four Freedom” paintings — freedom of speech and worship; freedom from fear and want — but it’s less about those glossy ideals than how far we’ve fallen short, generation to generation. Through Jan. 20. Norman Rockwell Museum, Stockbridge. www.nrm.org

Advertisement

MURRAY WHYTE





CRAFTBOSTON HOLIDAY ONLINE 2020 The venerable Society of Arts + Crafts was having a tough year even before COVID-19 hit, shuttering its retail and exhibition space in January, with plans to keep supporting artists through its twice-yearly CraftBoston showcase. The pandemic put the kibosh on the spring event. Now, SA+C bounces back with a souped-up online holiday affair. Virtual booths offer deep dives into the work of nearly 80 artists. Nov.12-Dec. 31. Society of Arts + Crafts, www.societyofcrafts.org

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

SUNDAY FUNNY DAY: UNPLUGGED! The impish Sam Ike will be throwing comic darts in person as the headliner of this free stand-up show, which also features Jaime Lee, Chris Post, and other guests to be announced. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. Free. The Anchor Boston, 1 Shipyard Park, Charlestown. 617-286-2404, www.theanchorboston.com





DR. KATZ LIVE Dr. Katz, the “Professional Therapist” from the classic Comedy Central show, lives on in the virtual world in this star-studded show featuring celebrity “patients” Susie Essman, Jon Hamm, Andy Kindler, Oscar Nunez, Paul F. Tompkins, and Bob Saget. Laura Silverman also reprises her role as Dr. Katz’s irascible receptionist. Nov. 15, 8 p.m. $20. https://rushtix.com/events/dr-katz/





THE MADS ARE BACK! Frank Conniff and Trace Beaulieu, the erstwhile “mad” scientists from “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” have been riffing a new movie (or program of short films) online every month for the past several months. It’s a boon for fans, who don’t always get to see each movie when they tour with more than one. This month, they take on “The Brain From Planet Arous,” a 1957 sci-fi adventure about alien possession. Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $10. www.themadsareback.com

Advertisement

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

NATIONAL PJ DAY Break out your favorite pair of pajamas to celebrate National PJ Day! The Old Colony YMCA will host a family-friendly movie night to ring in the day. Attendees can sit back, relax, and celebrate the coming fall holidays early with a screening of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.” Nov. 14, 1:30 p.m. Free. Old Colony YMCA, 635 Plymouth St., East Bridgewater. eventbrite.com





HOUND HIKE Take advantage of the warm weather we’ve been having to explore the outdoors and get your steps in. And don’t forget your four-legged friend — this hike is designed especially for families to bring their dogs along. Canines and humans alike can take in the sights and sounds of Rocky Woods trails on this hourlong guided trek. Nov. 15. 10 a.m. Tickets $5 for members, $10 for nonmembers. Rocky Woods, 38 Hartford St., Medfield. thetrustees.org





VIRTUAL SLUMBER PARTY EVENT Curl up with a good read for this virtual event featuring seven children’s book authors. Hosted by Carylee of CALM Productions, the event will include story time readings from each author, play-along games, and other interactive exercises. The virtual party also coincides with National Young Readers week. Nov. 18. 7 p.m. Tickets $30. eventbrite.com

GRACE GRIFFIN



