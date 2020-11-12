Beth Israel Lahey Health plans to acquire Joslin Diabetes Center

“Joslin’s place for the future is secure by coming into the larger network," said Dr. Kevin Tabb, chief executive of Beth Israel Lahey Health. “This really ensures that Joslin will continue to be around for a long time.”

Leaders of the two organizations said Thursday that they are negotiating a deal and hope to reach a definitive agreement soon.

Joslin Diabetes Center, a specialty clinic and research organization in Boston’s Longwood Medical Area, plans to be acquired by the Beth Israel Lahey Health system, the latest move in an ever-consolidating health care market.

Joslin serves about 20,000 patients with diabetes and already has clinical and research ties to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, the biggest hospital in the Beth Israel Lahey system.

Dr. Roberta Herman, chief executive at Joslin, said the deal would allow the center to expand and improve diabetes care to patients across the Beth Israel Lahey system, which serves 150,000 people with diabetes.

“Diabetes is an absolute epidemic,” she said. “It can’t possibly be managed alone at this point by endocrinologists.”

Joslin, with about $80 million in annual revenue, would be among the smaller members of the $6.3 billion Beth Israel Lahey health system.

The deal needs approval from regulators before it can be completed.

Beth Israel Lahey Health was founded in March 2019 through the merger of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, and several other hospitals. It is the second-largest health system in Massachusetts after Mass General Brigham (formerly Partners HealthCare).

