What a Biden administration would mean for consumers

A. It depends on which party controls the Senate, which will not be determined until January, when voters in Georgia are to pick two senators in runoff elections. If Democrats take the Senate, combined with their existing majority in the House, President-elect Biden could seek legislative action on a range of issues from student debt relief to payday lending to the minimum wage. But if Republicans remain in control of the Senate, they will have the ability to block bills introduced by Democrats. That could lead the Biden administration to rely on its executive authority, without Republican consent.

When President-elect Biden assumes office in January, consumers may feel they have a better advocate in the White House after four years of the Trump administration, which weakened protections.

Q. What kind of executive actions is Biden likely to take?

A. One of first things Biden is likely to do is replace the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a regulatory agency charged with overseeing financial products and services offered to consumers. First proposed by Senator Elizabeth Warren — then a Harvard Law professor — the CFPB since 2011 has had jurisdiction over banks, credit unions, securities firms, payday lenders, mortgage-servicing operations, foreclosure relief services, debt collectors, and other financial companies. The CFPB was created as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank legislation, which was a response to the crippling global financial crisis triggered in part by the collapse of the subprime mortgage market, which targeted borrowers who probably would not have previously qualified.

Q. What role has the CFBP played in the Trump administration?

A. President Trump is no fan of the CFBP, which he has portrayed as an example of regulatory overreach. Trump named Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, as the agency’s acting director. Mulvaney, a former congressman from South Carolina (and later Trump’s acting chief of staff), once called the bureau a “joke” in “a sick, sad kind of way” and cosponsored legislation in a failed attempt to abolish it. “I don’t like the fact that CFPB exists, I will be perfectly honest with you,” Mulvaney said at a House hearing. The number of enforcement actions undertaken by the CFBP plummeted under the Trump administration. A 2019 report by a coalition of consumer advocates said enforcement actions declined 80 percent from 2015 to 2018, from 55 to 11.

Q. What specific issues have come before the CFPB?

A. Under the Obama administration, the CFPB tried to clamp down on the $30 billion payday lending industry, which targets workers living paycheck to paycheck for short-term unsecured loans with sky-high interest rates. Consumer advocates argue that such lending leads some borrowers into a spiral of unsustainable debt — a “debt trap,” in their words. The CFPB in its early days responded by writing rules that blocked lenders from repeatedly making loans to the same customers. But Kathleen Kraninger, appointed to head the agency by Trump in 2018, delayed and then rescinded the new restrictions. Consumer advocates are challenging those actions in court with data they say show a link between payday lending practices and widening racial and economic inequality.

Q. What other issues are at the CFBP?

A. The CFPB on Oct. 30 approved rules that for the first time would allow debt collectors to contact borrowers, not only by phone, which has long been permitted, but by text messages, e-mails, and direct messages on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. (The rule is set to take effect next year, on Oct. 30.) Consumer advocates say the rule would subject borrowers to unrelenting and disruptive contacts from debt collectors. To date, there’s been no announcement of a legal challenge to the new rules, but Democrats blasted the rule change and it could well be reversed by the Biden administration.

Q. What role has the CFPB played in ferreting out discrimination in home lending?

A. Until this year, the CFPB helped detect discrimination in lending by collecting detailed data on new mortgages, including the borrower’s race and location. Without that data, it may be more difficult to detect such discrimination, let alone do anything about it. The CFPB justified its suspension of data-gathering by citing “operational challenges” banks and other lenders faced as a result of the pandemic. Democratic lawmakers have asked the agency to resume collecting data, but so far it has not done so.

Q. What about financial advisers being held to the standard of a “fiduciary”?

A. Under the Obama administration, the Labor Department attempted to impose a higher standard of conduct on financial advisers and brokers who handle retirement and 401(k) accounts. The administration wanted them to be deemed “fiduciaries,” a legal standard that would require them to put the interests of customers first. But a court struck down that rule, and at the time the Trump administration declined to appeal. The Biden administration could attempt to revive the fiduciary designation.

Q. What about student debt relief?

A. During the campaign, Biden pledged to cancel $10,000 of student debt as part of an economic relief effort during the pandemic. Biden has also advocated debt cancellation for borrowers who attended public colleges or historically Black colleges and universities.

Q. What about debt relief for those who paid tuition to fraudulent colleges or technical schools?

A. Under the Biden administration, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is sure to go, giving new hope to students defrauded by for-profit colleges and schools. Responding to the closure of Corinthian College amid allegations of fraud, the Obama administration created a process for borrowers to petition for federal student loan discharge. But DeVos has long opposed the program, once calling it “free money.” Last month, a federal judge sharply criticized DeVos for rejecting 94 percent of debt-relief claims.

Q. Minimum wage?

A. The administration could invoke executive authority to raise the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour, which would provide a boost in pay for many thousands of workers. Extending it beyond federal contractors would require legislation, which would be a tough sell in a divided Congress. President Trump has expressed skepticism about such an increase, saying it could prompt “small businesses to fire many of their employees.”

Q. What are the prospects of a new stimulus package?

A. During the current lame-duck session, not particularly good. Republicans and Democrats both say they want a new stimulus package, and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and other economists agree quick action is necessary for the sake of economic recovery. But the two parties are far apart on the size of the package, with Democrats calling for at least $2 trillion and Republicans favoring half that amount. Getting such a package signed into law is also complicated by President Trump, who appears focused on fallout from his election defeat.

After the inauguration, if Republicans control of the Senate, Biden might find ways to use executive authority to repurpose some federal funds, including billions of dollars that were earmarked for the Paycheck Protection Program but never allocated before a congressional deadline ended the program. (Trump did exactly that when he invoked executive authority to use federal emergency funds to temporarily expanded unemployment insurance.)

Q. What’s Biden’s position on bankruptcy?

A. Biden favors a plan devised by Senator Warren that would expand eligibility for bankruptcy protection. He also favors allowing people in bankruptcy to discharge their student debts and retain equity they have in automobiles and homes.





























