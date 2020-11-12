He won’t make peace with my family

He and I attended counseling, church, and he also quit drinking, but again, my grandchildren were more important than any relationship, and when he wouldn’t go with me to straighten things out, I sold the house and we parted ways. I haven’t felt the same about things since we split. He swears he loves me and it was the alcohol, yet he refuses to go talk to my son and daughter-in-law to settle things.

Q. I’m 55 and have lived with the same guy for over 18 years. Last year, he and I were kind of on the outs and he phoned my daughter-in-law when he was really drunk, then sent her a text that was truly uncalled for. The following day my three kids and their spouses told me about the call and text message and pretty much threatened me. They told me that if I continued to live with him, I couldn’t see my grandchildren.

Neither one of us have moved on with anyone else because I think both of us know we love each other and we want to be together. My problem is if he can’t go tell my kids “I love your mom and there is nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” and face my daughter-in-law, then does he truly love me? I don’t deserve to spend the rest of my life alone. Maybe I just need to say, “Stop this train, I’m getting off, I’ve ridden this way longer than I should have!!”

Suggestions?

A. You’ve stopped the train, but you haven’t gotten off of it yet. You’re still just ... sitting there.

Please disembark. You love this man but he has not done what’s required to make peace with your family (if peace is even possible). He’s not willing to do what it really takes to live the kind of life that will make you happy.

You say you deserve love, that you don’t want to be alone. I agree and understand! That’s why I must remind you that what you’re experiencing right now sounds pretty lonely. After 18 years with one person, it might seem like it would be impossible to find someone else, but it’s not. Every day you spend waiting on this relationship is a day you could be grieving it, moving on, and experiencing something new.

Also, the fact that you were on the outs last year — before the inappropriate call — tells me this is not about overcoming one incident. You were already thinking of leaving. Love has not been enough.

Breakups are painful and scary, but again, so is this. That’s my suggestion: to be done with it. I’m with your family.

How uncalled for? Are we talking dirty or angry? And why her? Your family may eventually forgive him but you’ll miss out on your grandkids’ childhoods while you wait.

Just let him go. He isn’t the only guy out there, and if he can’t apologize for something that even HE claims was due to the alcohol, then how much has he really changed?

I think that you are having trouble letting go because you are not entirely accepting that what he did was truly him, and you want to believe him that the alcohol is responsible. HE is responsible. HE did those things. Accept that this is WHO HE IS. Then act accordingly.

You’re a mother, I’m a mother (but no grandchildren yet), so I’m going to give you advice based on that. You’re not talking about one pouty kid who clashes with your boyfriend for silly reasons. It’s ALL your kids and ALL their spouses. And face it, it’s not the one isolated incident that drove them to issue you an ultimatum. It had to be brewing for years. Bottom line: Your family thinks this guy is bad news for you and they’ve had enough. Add in they don’t want him around little kids; this guy must be pretty bad, whether it’s drinking, verbal abuse, or whatever.

