28 gift ideas from New England stores and makers

3 Locomotive and fish figure kit, $27 at cardkitstoys.com

1 Mariana earrings by Caroline Mead, $42 at 13Forest Gallery (See “Where to Shop” guide below for all store locations.)

4 Kazi bread basket, $68 at Abroad Modern

5 Rhodium RI Red vodka by Rhode Island Spirits, from $28 at the Urban Grape

6 Skin balancing set, $73 at brownandcoconut.com

7 We Are the Change: Words of Inspiration from Civil Rights Leaders by Harry Belafonte, $15.29 at Frugal Bookstore

8 Ski hat, $110 at bespolk.com

9 Waxed canvas bag, $265 at wildwoodoysterco.com

Counterclockwise, from top left: Ramen puzzle, canvas weekender by Harvey Traveler, green tree candle and incense holder, faceted droplet necklace by Margaret Solow, classic holiday stripe blanket by ChappyWrap, snowflake socks by Catherine Tough, Maliaka doll with Kwanzaa dress, and French bread serving board by Bear Isle Board Co. Handout photos

10 Ramen puzzle by Seltzer Goods, $22 at Magpie

11 Canvas weekender by Harvey Traveler, $375 at The Current or Harveytraveler.com

12 Green tree candle and incense holder, $38 at Gift at the Gardner

13 Faceted droplet necklace by Margaret Solow, $90 at Kestrel

14 Classic holiday stripe blanket by ChappyWrap, $135 at For Now

15 Snowflake socks by Catherine Tough, $28 at Pod

16 Maliaka doll with Kwanzaa dress, $49.99 at fusiondolls.com

17 French bread serving board by Bear Isle Board Co., from $150 at good

Counterclockwise, from top left: Gingerbread cat playhouse kit, eggshell marbled mug, I Love Boston! onesie by Kid Crush, "Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From" by Jennifer De Leon, rechargeable four-in-one lantern, roundish coasters, custom pet portrait, and a Midi scarf by PilgrimWaters. Handout photos

18 Gingerbread cat playhouse kit, $25.99 at thecatisinthebox.com

19 Eggshell marbled mug, $48 at isabelsouzastudio.com

20 I Love Boston! onesie by Kid Crush, $25 at Mockingbird Baby & Kids

21 Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From by Jennifer De Leon, $18.99 at Belmont Books

22 Rechargeable four-in-one lantern, $48 at Westcott Mercantile

23 Roundish coasters, $65 for a set of six at coldhillstudio.com

24 Custom pet portrait, $150 at hollymburns.com

25 Midi scarf by PilgrimWaters, $175 at Stitch and Tickle





From top left, the Amazing Tightrope-Walking Gyrobot, "How to Make a Slave and Other Essays" by Jerald Walker, and Classic Paperbacks Memory Game by Richard Baker. Handout photos

26 Classic Paperbacks Memory Game by Richard Baker, $19.95 at The Giftsmith at Brookline Booksmith

27 The Amazing Tightrope-Walking Gyrobot, $39.99 at Magic Beans

28 How to Make a Slave and Other Essays by Jerald Walker, $19.95 at Trident Booksellers & Café

WHERE TO SHOP

13Forest Gallery, 167A Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, 781-641-3333, 13forest.com

Abroad Modern, 260 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, 617-945-1237, abroadmodern.com

Belmont Books, 79 Leonard Street, Belmont, 617-932-1496, belmontbooks.com

The Current, 100 Seaport Boulevard, Boston (no phone or website)

For Now, 68 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, 857-233-4639, itsfornow.com

Frugal Bookstore, 57 Warren Street, Roxbury, 617-541-1722, frugalbookstore.net

Gift at the Gardner, 25 Evans Way, Boston, 617-278-5122, gift.gardnermuseum.org

The Giftsmith at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard Street, Brookline, 617-566-6660, brooklinebooksmith.com

Good, 98 Charles Street, Boston, 617-722-9200

Kestrel, 22 Masonic Street, Northampton, 413-341-3115, kestrelshop.com

L.L.Bean, 95 Main Street, Freeport, Maine, and other locations, 877-755-2326; llbean.com

Magic Beans, 361 Huron Avenue, Cambridge, 617-300-0171, and 200 Linden Street, Wellesley, 781-235-2120; mbeans.com

Mockingbird Baby & Kids, 219 Main Street, Charlestown, 617-242-0210, mockingbirdbabyandkids.com

Pod, 35 Sacramento Street, Cambridge, 617-576-1600, shop-pod.com

Stitch and Tickle, 450 Harrison Street, Boston, 617-792-0792, stitchandtickle.com

Trident Booksellers & Cafe, 338 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-267-8688, tridentbookscafe.com

The Urban Grape, 303 Columbus Avenue, Boston, 857-250-2509, theurbangrape.com

Magpie, 416 Highland Avenue, Somerville, 617-623-3330, magpie-store.com

Westcott Mercantile, 63 Leonard Street, Belmont, 617-484-0093, westcottmercantile.com





