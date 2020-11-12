28 gift ideas from New England stores and makers

1 Mariana earrings by Caroline Mead, $42 at 13Forest Gallery (See “Where to Shop” guide below for all store locations.)
2 Wicked Good boot moc slippers, $99 at L.L.Bean
3 Locomotive and fish figure kit, $27 at cardkitstoys.com
4 Kazi bread basket, $68 at Abroad Modern
5 Rhodium RI Red vodka by Rhode Island Spirits, from $28 at the Urban Grape
6 Skin balancing set, $73 at brownandcoconut.com
7 We Are the Change: Words of Inspiration from Civil Rights Leaders by Harry Belafonte, $15.29 at Frugal Bookstore
8 Ski hat, $110 at bespolk.com
9 Waxed canvas bag, $265 at wildwoodoysterco.com
10 Ramen puzzle by Seltzer Goods, $22 at Magpie
11 Canvas weekender by Harvey Traveler, $375 at The Current or Harveytraveler.com
12 Green tree candle and incense holder, $38 at Gift at the Gardner
13 Faceted droplet necklace by Margaret Solow, $90 at Kestrel
14 Classic holiday stripe blanket by ChappyWrap, $135 at For Now
15 Snowflake socks by Catherine Tough, $28 at Pod
16 Maliaka doll with Kwanzaa dress, $49.99 at fusiondolls.com
17 French bread serving board by Bear Isle Board Co., from $150 at good
18 Gingerbread cat playhouse kit, $25.99 at thecatisinthebox.com
19 Eggshell marbled mug, $48 at isabelsouzastudio.com
20 I Love Boston! onesie by Kid Crush, $25 at Mockingbird Baby & Kids
21 Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From by Jennifer De Leon, $18.99 at Belmont Books
22 Rechargeable four-in-one lantern, $48 at Westcott Mercantile
23 Roundish coasters, $65 for a set of six at coldhillstudio.com
24 Custom pet portrait, $150 at hollymburns.com
25 Midi scarf by PilgrimWaters, $175 at Stitch and Tickle
26 Classic Paperbacks Memory Game by Richard Baker, $19.95 at The Giftsmith at Brookline Booksmith
27 The Amazing Tightrope-Walking Gyrobot, $39.99 at Magic Beans
28 How to Make a Slave and Other Essays by Jerald Walker, $19.95 at Trident Booksellers & Café
WHERE TO SHOP
13Forest Gallery, 167A Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, 781-641-3333, 13forest.com
Abroad Modern, 260 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, 617-945-1237, abroadmodern.com
Belmont Books, 79 Leonard Street, Belmont, 617-932-1496, belmontbooks.com
The Current, 100 Seaport Boulevard, Boston (no phone or website)
For Now, 68 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, 857-233-4639, itsfornow.com
Frugal Bookstore, 57 Warren Street, Roxbury, 617-541-1722, frugalbookstore.net
Gift at the Gardner, 25 Evans Way, Boston, 617-278-5122, gift.gardnermuseum.org
The Giftsmith at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard Street, Brookline, 617-566-6660, brooklinebooksmith.com
Good, 98 Charles Street, Boston, 617-722-9200
Kestrel, 22 Masonic Street, Northampton, 413-341-3115, kestrelshop.com
L.L.Bean, 95 Main Street, Freeport, Maine, and other locations, 877-755-2326; llbean.com
Magic Beans, 361 Huron Avenue, Cambridge, 617-300-0171, and 200 Linden Street, Wellesley, 781-235-2120; mbeans.com
Mockingbird Baby & Kids, 219 Main Street, Charlestown, 617-242-0210, mockingbirdbabyandkids.com
Pod, 35 Sacramento Street, Cambridge, 617-576-1600, shop-pod.com
Stitch and Tickle, 450 Harrison Street, Boston, 617-792-0792, stitchandtickle.com
Trident Booksellers & Cafe, 338 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-267-8688, tridentbookscafe.com
The Urban Grape, 303 Columbus Avenue, Boston, 857-250-2509, theurbangrape.com
Magpie, 416 Highland Avenue, Somerville, 617-623-3330, magpie-store.com
Westcott Mercantile, 63 Leonard Street, Belmont, 617-484-0093, westcottmercantile.com
Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.