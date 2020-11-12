Ballet fund-raiser, holiday card drive, and a new preschool

The North Shore Civic Ballet is celebrating its 46th season and invites the public to help train the next generation of dancers and artists in the region. The nonprofit dance company launches its online auction Monday, Nov. 16, at Bidding for Good, biddingforgood.com/ballet . Bidders will find a range of items to purchase, and the auction will continue to accept items as it runs. Please drop off donations at NSCB’s home at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant St., Marblehead; call in advance at 781-631-6262 to schedule a pick-up or a drop off. The auction continues through Dec. 4.

ZooLights will once again dazzle visitors of all ages this holiday season at Stone Zoo in Stoneham from Nov. 27 through Jan. 3. From 4 to 9:30 p.m, visitors can walk through 26 beautifully lit acres and see black bears, a bald eagle, Canada lynx, arctic foxes, and reindeer. Advance online ticket purchases are required; tickets will not be sold at the door. ZooLights will be closed on Dec. 25. For ticket information, please visit stonezoo.org

SOUTH

Heartillery Group, a nonprofit founded in Norwood, has launched its eighth annual Mission Holiday Card Drive to reach service members deployed overseas during the holiday season. The group aims to collect and distribute 500,000 cards to active military personnel overseas, as well as raise $80,000 for shipping costs. Donating $20 covers the postage cost of one box that can deliver up to 350 cards. For more information, visit heartillerygroup.org/get-involved/.

WEST

Bear Cub Mandarin, a new Mandarin language immersion preschool in Arlington, is hosting an open house for interested families on Nov. 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The academy offers morning and afternoon sessions during two, three, or five weekdays, serving children from 2.9 to 6 years of age. Open house guests are encouraged to register online for their preferred tour time and must follow the mandated safety protocols during their visit. The preschool is located at 1042 Mass. Ave. in Brattle Square. For more information, visit bearcubmandarin.org.

Medway Public Schools received a donation of COVID-19 tests for faculty and staff from Concentric by Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. The one-time testing initiative is part of a back to school testing program for K-12 teachers and staff in the state, supported by a coordinated donation through Immune Observatory. As part of the program, Concentric by Ginkgo provided all of the necessary testing supplies, as well as arranged all necessary logistics at no cost to the district. The baseline testing program is in addition to the district-wide COVID-19 testing program for students and staff that the district is exploring.

Stefania Lugli can be reached at stefania.lugli@globe.com.s