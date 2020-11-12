Boston police ask for public’s help identifying males involved in violent hit-and-run in South Boston

Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying several individuals who allegedly violently assaulted a man before running him over with dirt bikes and four wheelers in South Boston Monday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck near Dorchester Street and W. 4th Street, Boston police said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man who said he was allegedly assaulted by “several unknown males riding dirt bikes and four wheelers” who punched and kicked him.

After being knocked to the ground, the victim told police the assailants “continued to run him over injuring his arms, shoulders, back and head,” police said. The assailants then fled the area, the man told police.