Boston police release video of man sought in Public Garden sexual assault

In the 8-second clip, he can be seen walking down an empty sidewalk with a face mask pulled under his chin, though a dark baseball cap and yellow hooded sweatshirt obscure the top of his head.

The department released grainy photos on Sunday and Monday of an unknown man , but the video provides the clearest image yet of the man’s face.

Boston police on Thursday released a brief video clip of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in the Public Garden early Sunday morning.

The alleged assault took place about 2:03 a.m. Sunday, after the suspect met the victim near Bromfield Street and “forcefully brought her through” Boston Common and into the Public Garden, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

Advertisement

The department’s Sexual Assault Unit is investigating. Police ask that anyone with information call detectives at 617-343-4400.

The incident follows another alleged sexual assault in the Public Garden just weeks earlier.

On Sept. 28, a victim told police she was walking inside the garden when she was approached by a man who placed his hand over her mouth, made sexually explicit threats, and tried to remove a piece of her clothing. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and flee to safety.

The next day police arrested Luan Maxwell, 30, of Boston, on a charge of assault with intent to rape.