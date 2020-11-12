Three-alarm blaze rips through market in Brockton

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire came through the roof, he said.

Deputy Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said a passerby notified authorities at 4:24 a.m. after noticing smoke coming from the building at 769 N. Main St. in Brockton.

“It was definitely ahead of us,” Nardelli said in a telephone interview.

Firefighters spent 4 to 5 hours putting out the 3-alarm fire, he said.

At one point the façade of the building and a sign that was attached to it came down, he said.

No one was in the building at the time, and there were no injuries, he said.

Advertisement

“The building may be a complete loss,” Nardelli said. “They’re still assessing that.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.