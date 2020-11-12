Buck freed from gas station garage after jumping through window in Londonderry, N.H.

When officers responded to a report of an unwanted party at a gas station in Londonderry, N.H. Thursday morning, they were surprised with what they found.

A buck had broken through a small window into the garage at Budget Gas and Auto Service on Route 102, according to a Facebook post from Londonderry police. Once inside, the buck needed help getting out.

“Once on scene, officers located this six pointer!” police said in the post, which included a video of the buck.