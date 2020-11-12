Buck freed from gas station garage after jumping through window in Londonderry, N.H.

When officers responded to a report of an unwanted party at a gas station in Londonderry, N.H. Thursday morning, they were surprised with what they found.
A buck had broken through a small window into the garage at Budget Gas and Auto Service on Route 102, according to a Facebook post from Londonderry police. Once inside, the buck needed help getting out.
“Once on scene, officers located this six pointer!” police said in the post, which included a video of the buck.
Once they arrived, officers shut down Route 102 and opened the bay door to let the buck escape, the post said. In the video, the animals can be seen running down the street.
“Every day in patrol is different and you never know what to expect!” police wrote.
