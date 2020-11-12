Crews working to control watermain break in Brookline near Route 9

Police said in a follow-up tweet, “Please avoid the area of the Reservoir right now as the MWRA works to contain this situation.”:

Brookline police tweeted out video footage of water gushing out of the ground and wrote that “Lee Street will be closed closed near Route 9 while the” Massachusetts Water Resources Authority “addresses an issue at the reservoir.”

Crews were working Thursday morning to contain a massive watermain break at Brookline Reservoir Park.

The MWRA said in a separate statement that “crews were working on a water pipeline in Brookline when a coupling let go causing a large volume of water to flow into the Brookline Reservoir on Lee Street near Route 9.”

The pipeline, MWRA said “serves parts of Boston, Brookline, Milton and Quincy. The pipeline has now been isolated and water pressure is returning to normal; however, Lee Street is closed to traffic."

The agency said there’s a “possibility that discolored water by occur once the pipeline has been isolated. If discolored water does occur, it is the result of a small amount of iron in the pipes.”

According to the MWRA, “iron will stain light colored items in your laundry, especially when bleach is used. Residents should check water clarity before washing white or lighter colored laundry during this period.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

