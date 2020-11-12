Expect a return to cold weather in the days before Thanksgiving

A cold front stuck along the East Coast will allow some rain showers to move in for Friday.

After the warmest 7-day stretch ever recorded in November for many climate sites including Blue Hill and Worcester, a colder air mass moved in Thursday, and it was back to reality.

On Friday, a little wave of low pressure will ride along this frontal boundary, bringing clouds and a few showers. It’s also going to be quite chilly, with temperatures staying mainly in the 40s to near 50 throughout the day. It’s a make soup and cookies kind of day.

Things clear out for the weekend, and it’s actually looking quite nice both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be typical for November: into the 50s during the afternoon. It will be good to do some leaf clean-up as the dry air will keep them crisp and light. I expect lot of sunshine both days, but the second half of Sunday will turn cloudy, with some showers by dark.

Another cold front is going to cross the area early next week and will usher in another batch of cold air. This is going to provide several days where the temperature stays in the 40s, and we may even stay in the 30s for most of the middle of next week.

The Euro model has a chilly air mass in place during the middle of next week Weatherbell

Although it’s going to be chilly, I don’t see any snow in sight. The ensemble forecast, a collection of models, has very few members with any snow at all in the forecast almost through the entire rest of the month.

After the cold air through the middle of next week, it’ll probably warm up into the 50s and maybe even near 60 degrees before we cool down again towards Thanksgiving.

Overall, the pattern looks mild enough that if you want to have Thanksgiving outside, it won’t be super cold. It’s too early to say if there will be any precipitation for the holiday, but we could see dry weather because we’re still in a drought. Although we saw some above-average rainfall last month, things have again turned dry.