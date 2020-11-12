Explosion damages homes on Nantucket

An explosion that could be heard for miles damaged several homes on Nantucket on Thursday, according to police.

Nantucket Police Chief William J. Pittman said firefighters were battling a fire at 11 Woodbury Lane “after a reported explosion that was heard all over the island.”

“There is at least one other home that is affected by the resulting explosion/fire and numerous houses with damage caused by the explosion, including blown out windows," Pittman said in an e-mail to the Globe. “The neighborhood has been evacuated. The cause of the explosion/fire is unknown at this time.”