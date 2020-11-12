Explosion damages homes on Nantucket

An explosion that could be heard for miles damaged several homes on Nantucket on Thursday, according to police.
Nantucket Police Chief William J. Pittman said firefighters were battling a fire at 11 Woodbury Lane “after a reported explosion that was heard all over the island.”
“There is at least one other home that is affected by the resulting explosion/fire and numerous houses with damage caused by the explosion, including blown out windows," Pittman said in an e-mail to the Globe. “The neighborhood has been evacuated. The cause of the explosion/fire is unknown at this time.”
One man was rescued from the home and was taken to the Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Police officers at the scene said it appeared he suffered a head injury but he was conscious and alert, he said.
Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office, said two homes caught on fire and four more were damaged during the explosion.
Nantucket police tweeted that people should stay away from the area.
We are assisting Nantucket Fire Department on the scene of a structure fire on Woodbury Lane. Please avoid the area #Nantucket— Nantucket Police (@NantucketPolice) November 12, 2020
