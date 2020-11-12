Family of man, 60, bludgeoned to death in Cambridge last year offers $10,000 reward for info

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office disclosed the reward in a statement, adding that anyone with information should contact State Police assigned to her office at 781-897-6600 or Cambridge police at 617-349-3121.

The family of 60-year-old Paul Wilson, who was bludgeoned to death in a Cambridge park last year, is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of anyone responsible for the brutal slaying, which remains unsolved, prosecutors said Thursday.

Paul Wilson, 60, of Cambridge, who died after being found with a head injury Wed. night, Jan. 2, 2019 in Danehy Park, Cambridge. [Photo: Middlesex District Attorney].

“Anyone with information about the case should contact law enforcement,” the statement said. “Investigators will direct questions about the reward to the appropriate person.”

Advertisement

According to prosecutors, police discovered Wilson’s body on the evening of Jan. 2, 2019, in Danehy Park, on a paved pathway under a lit street lamp. The 6-foot-6 Wilson had sustained “significant head trauma,” the statement said, and he was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

His death, prosecutors said, came as the result of “multiple blunt force injuries to his head.” Wilson at the time of the killing had been wearing shorts, a red winter coat, winter hat and gloves, according to the statement.

Authorities determined that on the day of the attack, Wilson took a Blue Bike to and from his job at IBM, the statement said. He returned from work via the Porter MBTA station and rode a Blue Bike home, parking it by his house on Sherman Street before walking through the park, according to officials.

“This incident continues to be actively investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department,” the statement said.

Wilson’s sister, Elizabeth Dobbins, appeared at a press conference with law enforcement in January of this year, when authorities implored anyone with knowledge of the case to come forward.

Advertisement

"To know him, was to love him,” Dobbins said at the time. “He had the biggest, most genuine smile, and he loved life.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.