Former Ch. 5 reporter Kelley Tuthill named chief operating officer at Catholic Charities of Boston

In a statement, Catholic Charites confirmed that Tuthill, who spent nearly two decades as a reporter and anchor before moving on to a position as vice president of marketing and communications at Regis College.

Former WCVB-TV reporter Kelley Tuthill has been named chief operating officer of Catholic Charities of Boston, the group said Thursday.

During her time at Regis, the statement said, she helped lead the launch of a $1 million-dollar annual scholarship fundraiser, overhauled the university’s website, spearheaded the development of a yearly community service day, and developed “an award-winning marketing and communications department.”

As a reporter, Catholic Charities said, Tuthill won the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association’s Best Use of Digital Media award for her coverage of the 2013 trial of James “Whitey” Bulger.

She was also part of a team that covered the Boston Marathon bombing and its aftermath, reporting that won three National Headliner Awards and several Emmys, Catholic Charites said.

She’ll start her job with Catholic Charities at the end of the calendar year, according to the statement.

“Catholic Charities has met the needs of our neighbors in so many crucial ways during this challenging year and every year since 1903,” Tuthill said in the statement. “I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to help expand its capacity to transform lives by providing core services through basic needs, workforce development, family and youth services, and refugee and immigration assistance.”

Kevin MacKenzie, the group’s board chair and chief executive officer, praised Tuthill in the statement.

“We are thrilled to have Kelley join our leadership team,” MacKenzie said. “As we respond to the current environment and shape our vision for the future, Kelley’s breadth of experience, enthusiasm and heartfelt passion for our mission will be a tremendous asset to Catholic Charities. As a Board member, Kelley has already demonstrated her strong commitment to supporting those most vulnerable in our communities, and she will now share that empathy every day as COO.”

Tuthill left WCVB in 2016.

