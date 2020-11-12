House votes to expand abortion access

Under current law, those under 18 must have at least one parent’s consent to have an abortion — or seek authorization through a legal procedure known as a judicial bypass. Massachusetts does not now allow an abortion after 24 weeks of gestation unless it’s necessary to save the patient’s life, or if continuing pregnancy would threaten the patient’s physical or mental health.

The measure, which passed 108-49, would allow for patients as young as 16 to get an abortion without parental consent. It would also legalize abortion after 24 weeks in cases where a fetus has been diagnosed with a fatal anomaly and is not expected to survive.

The Massachusetts House voted on Thursday night to lift some restrictions on abortion, expanding access to the procedure even as more conservative states are curtailing it.

Advertisement

But critics blasted the House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo for taking up the measure, which mirrors one that advocates had been promoting since early 2019, as an amendment to a budget bill. The Legislature had extended its session to the end of December in order to better address an uncertain revenue picture amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The abortion amendment was inserted into a budget bill and debate on it did not begin until early Thursday evening.

“I don’t deny the underlying issue is important – critically important to members and the public,” said Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones Jr. “But to deem it part of the budget process in a lame-duck session in the cover of darkness in the midst of a pandemic is wrong.”

Supporters said the bill was prompted by concerns about the fate of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion, and efforts by conservative states to limit abortion access.

The sponsor of the amendment, State Representative Claire D. Cronin, acknowledged that it posed difficult issues for members, tapping both their emotions and, often, their religious beliefs.

Advertisement

“Many of you, myself included, are being called upon to act on something that may be contrary to the teachings of your own faith. I get that," said Cronin, who chairs the Joint Committee on the Judiciary. "But I remind you, one of our core American values is that we recognize and value the separation of church and state. And to be an elected leader requires the ability to do that.”

The Massachusetts Catholic Conference, the public policy arm of the Roman Catholic Church in Massachusetts, opposed the measure, reasserting the church’s teaching that life starts with conception and ends with natural death.

Archbishop Sean O’Malley of Boston and the bishops of Worcester and Fall River said in a joint statement that extending the time frame for abortion in cases of fatal fetal anomalies means “abortion would remain an option under certain circumstances for the full term of the pregnancy.”

Reproductive rights advocates say that prenatal testing only reveals some terminal conditions late in pregnancy, forcing patients to carry doomed pregnancies to term, or to travel to states like Colorado, where later abortions are legal. Advocates sought to make abortion more accessible for such patients, as well as for young people who would have to navigate the court system if they were unwilling to tell a parent.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.