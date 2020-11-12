Lynn center serving homeless could close without more funding

But without an infusion of new funds the facility — a joint program of the nonprofit agencies Bridgewell and Lynn Community Health Center — will have to cease operations at the end of next June, according to Christopher Tuttle, CEO of Peabody-based Bridgewell, which provides varied services for people with disabilities and other life challenges.

Since opening in early 2018, the Recuperative Care Center , located on the second floor of 73 Buffum St., has served more than 150 homeless adults — 42 of whom were able to successfully transition to permanent housing.

A downtown Lynn facility that provides short-term housing and medical care for homeless people with health needs is in danger of closing next summer because it is running out of funds.

Advertisement

“This would be a devastating blow to the city of Lynn,” said Tuttle, noting that the vast majority of the center’s clients are from the city and there is no other program in the community offering the same mix of residential and medical assistance to homeless people.

The Recuperative Care Center was established with $2 million provided by North Shore Medical Center, part of the overall funding North Shore committed to support community programs because of its closure of Lynn’s Union Hospital this year.

The grant has been used to renovate the facility and to cover the bulk of the center’s operating costs. But with its funds dwindling, the center last month was facing the need to close as of Jan. 31. The program earned a temporary reprieve when North Shore Medical Center agreed to a one-time added grant of $200,000, but Tuttle said that is only enough to keep it going through June 30.

“I’m grateful to the medical center for taking us off the cliff, but we are still dangling a bit because we don’t have permanent funding,” said Tuttle, adding that Bridgewell and Lynn Community Health Center are exploring all options to secure that support.

Advertisement

The 10-bed Recuperative Care Center is designed for homeless individuals 18 and over who have medical issues but do not require hospital-level care; most have just been discharged from a hospital. Many also have mental health or substance abuse issues.

During their stays at the center, which average 41 days, clients are cared for by Lynn Community Health Center nurses. Bridgewell caseworkers help them to secure other needed services, and to seek permanent housing. The program is free to clients, but if they have insurance the center will bill the carrier.

Ronald Petty spent about three months in the center last year after he had outpatient surgery to remove bunions on his feet. He said he is grateful for the care he received.

“They treated me with dignity, like I was a human,” he said. “When I was there, I started feeling like I was somebody.”

The 65-year-old Lynn resident and one-time industrial machine mechanic said before he entered the program, he had been homeless for 35 years due to alcoholism and depression.

“I slept on the street, in the parks, in Lynn Woods, in alleys and hallways, just trying to survive,” Petty said.

But the program has allowed him to begin turning his life around, Perry said. With the help of staff, he found a studio apartment in a Bridgewell-owned affordable housing building in Lynn. He also is now collecting Social Security disability payments, which he uses in part to pay his portion of the subsidized rent. And a stint he did in a detox facility as a condition of staying at the center has enabled him to stop drinking.

Advertisement

“I feel great. I appreciate what the center did for me,” Perry said. “I can’t mess up because they did me justice. I don’t want to blow it.”

Tuttle said the fact that the center has enabled 42 people to find permanent housing “is a testament to the impact of the program and to the efforts of everyone who works in it and those who come through it. We need to find a permanent solution to keep it open.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.