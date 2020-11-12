Man, 19, allegedly boarded T bus with no mask, coughed on driver during confrontation

Police said officers responded around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Washington and Lebanon streets in Quincy for a report of a T bus driver who had been assaulted.

In a statement, MBTA Transit Police identified the suspect as Daniel Rodriguez, 19. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had hired a lawyer.

A Dorchester man was arrested in Quincy Wednesday morning for allegedly coughing on a T bus driver who asked him to wear a face covering and then attacking the driver with an object on the bus, authorities said.

The driver told officers Rodriguez had boarded the bus without a face covering in violation of COVID-19 protocols. When asked to put a mask on, the driver told police, Rodriguez refused, so the driver requested he disembark.

He didn’t.

“Rodriguez responded by coughing in the face of the operator and claiming he (Rodriguez) had COVID-19,” the statement said. “Rodriguez then declared ‘I’m not getting off the [expletive] bus.'”

Then, the statement said, Rodriguez allegedly picked up a chalk block, an item used when T buses are parked, and “assaulted the operator” with it before fleeing. He was later apprehended and identified as the alleged assailant by the driver.

Rodriguez was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said, and during booking officials learned he had a warrant for an assault and battery case pending out of East Boston Municipal Court.

