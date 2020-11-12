Mass. Republican Party, in bid to drum up donations, pushes debunked voter fraud claims

Voting fraud is extremely rare, and officials in Massachusetts and elsewhere have said they’re not aware of any evidence of widespread cheating. Trump, however, has launched a torrent of legal challenges and has repeatedly sought to undermine the results with unproven claims they were “ rigged .”

Jim Lyons, the state party chairman, signed a fund-raising appeal Thursday afternoon that charged that President-elect Joe Biden is “falsely posing as the winner of the 2020 presidential election" — offering similar rhetoric as many leading Republicans who have refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory.

The head of the Massachusetts Republican Party on Thursday parroted several of the baseless voting fraud claims that President Trump has been pushing, including citing without proof that “dead people voted.”

Lyons’s extraordinary claims were notable, not just for their purported specificity but their timing: Just two days earlier, Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, blasted Trump for making “baseless claims” about fraud and stalling the transition to the next administration.

Lyons, with whom Baker has regularly clashed, disagreed.

“There is no denying that there has been some funny business this election season,” Thursday’s appeal from Lyons states.

Among the examples it cites:

In Pennsylvania, he said, Republican observers “were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process.”

Lyons was citing a Pennsylvania judge’s ruling that allowed vote observers to stand closer to election workers processing in Philadelphia. But in the same state, an attorney for Trump told a federal judge last week the campaign’s observers did have access to the facility, saying there was a “nonzero number” of GOP observers.

The e-mail also pointed to a “glitch” in Wisconsin, claiming it “added over 100,000 votes to Biden’s tally in the dead of night, and ZERO to any other candidate.” It appears to be a mistaken amalgamation of an error officials caught in Michigan and the fact that in Milwaukee, officials completed processing mail-in votes around 3:30 a.m. at a central location, after which Biden had vaulted ahead of Trump in the vote count in the state.

But in the Wisconsin case, that’s not a sign of fraud, and it’s not true that Trump didn’t receive any votes, said Charles Stewart III, an MIT political science professor who studies elections. In Michigan, a problem that initially showed Biden winning in Antrim County was not a software glitch, but human error, and officials quickly corrected it, giving Trump the lead there.

Asked to explain what evidence it had for the claim, party officials sent a link to the conservative website, The Federalist, which purports that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election in several states, including Michigan and Wisconsin.

Lyons also charged that “Dead people voted!" It’s a claim that’s apparently based on allegations from Trump’s campaign, which said it found four votes were cast under the name of deceased people in Georgia. (Biden currently leads by more than 14,000 votes in the state.)

But past claims of votes being cast in the names of the dead have been attributed to clerical errors, and the few stories citing specific examples “have dissolved upon scrutiny," Stewart said.

“These are pretty much a collection of the debunked,” Stewart said of Lyons’s claims.

Baker, who has clashed with Lyons since he took over as party chairman in 2019, had said Tuesday that he was “aware of no legitimate claims of wrongdoing” that could affect the election’s outcome.

“And there’s no credible third party entity that’s verified the president’s claims in any way," Baker said. “Continuing to make these claims erodes trust in the system when in fact the election system is working exactly as it was designed to do.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.