Massachusetts Senate leaders, like House, say no new taxes in $46 billion spending plan

Facing a tight clock, legislative leaders appear to be in a rare lockstep on navigating the state’s finances, with both branches largely following the budgetary framework Governor Charlie Baker laid out last month.

The Massachusetts Senate on Thursday was the latest to release its spending plan, a $46 billion proposal that, similar to the House bill unveiled last week, relies on up to $1.5 billion from the state’s savings account and chunks of federal funding to bridge a $3.6 billion revenue shortfall spurred by the economic wreckage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic leaders in both legislative branches say the state does not need broad-based tax hikes to survive the rest of the fiscal year, even as they increase spending in a range of proposals surfacing on Beacon Hill.

Advertisement

The House and Senate both need to finish their own amendment-laden debates. But they and Baker have committed to several approaches, including plans for a $108 million increase in direct aid to schools — which means more cash for K-12 education but at levels far below what officials had planned for under a newly remade school funding formula passed before the pandemic hit.

Legislative leaders also back pursuing a Baker proposal to accelerate how the state receives sales taxes, a move that could generate hundreds of millions in one-time revenue. It makes up the majority of what Senate leaders called $420 million in new “targeted” revenue-generating initiatives this fiscal year, which ends in June.

“There was no need at this time, in our opinion, to impose new taxes in the commonwealth,” said state Senator Michael Rodrigues, the chamber’s budget chairman. “We’ll never say never. But we were able to utilize fiscal restraint, utilize federal monies and utilize our own reserves" to create a balanced budget.

The biggest point of contention in the budget process may ultimately be on policy. The House, anticipating the possibility that a newly conservative Supreme Court could threaten abortion rights, plans to take up a measure in its budget to remove barriers to abortion access, including allowing an abortion after 24 weeks of gestation if the fetus is diagnosed with a fatal anomaly and is not expected to survive.

Advertisement

The Senate’s initial proposal does not include the language, but Senate Karen E. Spilka, who with House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo promised to move quickly to expand abortion rights, said Thursday she expects an amendment to emerge in the Senate’s own debate.

“We cannot work in a vacuum,” the Ashland Democrat said, framing the proposal as a response to potential changes on the federal level.

But Baker, a Republican who supports a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion, has previously said he has concerns about changing the state law and that he opposes late-term abortions.

The House released — and is still debating — its own own $46 billion spending plan, which, like the Senate’s plan, leans on $1.38 billion in federal funds. House leaders also ditched Baker’s proposals to hike costs on Uber and Lyft trips, which would have raised the per-ride fee to $1 from 20 cents, and a proposed 15 percent tax on opioid manufacturers.

The Senate and House both call to delay by one year a charitable giving tax deduction residents could have begun using on their state returns starting in January, a move officials say will save the state more than $60 million. The Senate is also including a measure that would allow people to use debit cards to buy scratch tickets and other lottery products, a move it estimates will generate $30 million in new revenue.

Advertisement

The budget releases come more than four months into the fiscal year, during which the state has relied on three stop-gap bills to keep state government funded. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the state’s budget forecasting, and officials are still cautiously watching receipts amid a resurgence in the virus, though they had held steady through the end of October.

There are, of course, other pressures. The MBTA this week detailed a slate of potentially deep service cuts to help solve its own budget problems, including curtailing commuter rail service, eliminating some bus routes, and running subway trains less frequently.

More than two dozen business groups have pressed lawmakers to take a “go-slow approach” on new taxes on businesses, warning in a letter to legislative leaders this week they’re already facing other costs amid the state’s uncertain economic landscape.

Progressive groups, meanwhile, have repeatedly pushed the Legislature to consider hiking taxes on the wealthy and corporations to avoid trickle-down cuts, though the efforts have so far produced little. The House on Tuesday rejected an amendment that would have raised the tax rate on unearned income from 5 percent to 9 percent.

Legislative leaders and Baker have said they hope to nail down a final version of the budget by Thanksgiving, if not the end of the month.

Advertisement

House Democrats have said they still believe a tax package they passed in March should still be in play, though the Senate has shown little appetite in pursuing it amid the state’s revenue crunch.

The bill, which sought to raise as much as $600 million a year for transportation spending, would hike the state’s gas tax 5 cents, similarly raise ride-sharing fees, and create a new system for taxing corporations, including requiring companies with $1 billion or more in sales to pay at least $150,000.

But the proposal’s timing ultimately proved less than optimal for its supporters. The House, after spending months weighing its details, approved it just six days before Baker declared a state of emergency in response to the pandemic, immediately consuming most, if not all, of the attention of the state’s policymakers.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.