New Bedford officials say they’ve distributed over 100,000 masks

In May, the city said it was partnering on the initiative with the American Red Cross and Joseph Abboud Manufacturing Corporation. The program makes masks available free of charge at drive-through distribution events, city officials said in a May statement.

A spokesman for Mayor Jon Mitchell confirmed via e-mail Thursday that the mask initiative, first launched in May, had surpassed the 100,000 face covering mark.

The city of New Bedford has distributed over 100,000 masks free of charge to keep residents safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

“The scientific basis for widespread mask use is growing stronger, but in order for that knowledge to make a difference, we need to take individual and collective action,” Mitchell said at the time in the statement.

“Collectively, it means finding ways to help each other adjust to the ‘new normal’ of daily mask-wearing," Mitchell continued. "By supplying enough masks for all our residents, we are not only taking an important step in that direction, but we are doing something unique that few cities have been able to undertake. In this case, the commitment of American Red Cross volunteers, the creativity and determination of Joseph Abboud workers, and key city government departments, all came together to make the impossible, possible. They all deserve our thanks and admiration.”

The most recent weekly public health report on cities and towns posted Nov. 5 by the state Department of Public Health put New Bedford in red high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, with 28.4 cases per 100,000 people in the prior 14 days.

Governor Charlie Baker last week tightened the state’s face-covering mandate, requiring anyone over 5 years old to wear a mask in public regardless of their distance from others.

