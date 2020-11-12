News in brief

Kimberly Budd, the first Black woman nominated as chief justice of the state’s highest court, was commended as a “worthy and superior choice” by Governor Charlie Baker during opening remarks Thursday at her confirmation hearing before the Governor’s Council. Budd, an associate justice on the Supreme Judicial Court since 2016, is “absolutely the right candidate” to lead the court, Baker said, based on her experience and “her skills as a collaborator, a listener, and a leader.” Budd, 54, would succeed Ralph D. Gants, who died unexpectedly in September. Budd was appointed a Superior Court judge in 2009 by Governor Deval Patrick, a Democrat. Baker named her to the SJC seven years later. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and the 1991 class at Harvard Law School, which also included former president Barack Obama. She is a former attorney for Harvard University and prosecutor in the US attorney’s office. Budd attended the hearing in-person, along with her husband, son, niece, and father, former US attorney Wayne A. Budd.

Tuthill joins Catholic Charities

Advertisement

Former WCVB-TV reporter Kelley Tuthill has been named chief operating officer of Catholic Charities of Boston, the nonprofit said Thursday. Tuthill spent nearly two decades as a reporter and anchor before moving on to a position as vice president of marketing and communications at Regis College in 2016. At Regis, the statement said, she helped lead the launch of a $1 million annual scholarship fund-raiser, overhauled the university’s website, and developed “an award-winning marketing and communications department.” As a reporter, Catholic Charities said, Tuthill won the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association’s Best Use of Digital Media award for her coverage of the 2013 trial of James “Whitey” Bulger. In the statement, Tuthill said she is “humbled and honored" to lead the social services agency that “has met the needs of our neighbors in so many crucial ways” since its founding in 1903.

Advertisement

Wild turkey attacks woman in Hyde Park

A wild turkey has been causing problems in Hyde Park. The turkey was seen approaching vehicles in the road on Saturday and then it attacked a woman on Sunday. Liz Poulette said in an interview that she was walking to Dunkin' with her husband when “the turkey ran across the road and started running after us.” A neighbor threw ice cubes and Cheerios at the bird in an attempt to stop the attack. Poulette put her arm up and yelled out as the bird ran at her. The bird jumped up, and she used the bag she was carrying to defend herself. “I hit it with my purse three times,” she said. After the turkey retreated, it continued to follow them, but eventually gave up the chase, she said.

NANTUCKET

Explosion damages homes

An explosion that could be heard for miles damaged several homes on the island Thursday according to police. Police Chief William J. Pittman said firefighters were battling a fire at 11 Woodbury Lane after a reported explosion that was heard all over the island. “There is at least one other home that is affected by the resulting explosion/fire and numerous houses with damage caused by the explosion, including blown-out windows,” Pittman said in an e-mail to the Globe. One man was rescued from the home and was taken to the Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Police officers at the scene said it appeared he suffered a head injury but he was conscious and alert, Pittman said. Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office, said two homes caught on fire and four more were damaged.

Advertisement

LONDONDERRY, N.H.

Police free buck from gas station

When officers responded to a report of an unwanted party at a gas station Thursday morning, they were surprised with what they found. A buck had broken through a small window into the garage at Budget Gas and Auto Service on Route 102, police wrote on Facebook. Once inside, the buck needed help getting out. “Once on scene, officers located this six-pointer!” police said in the post, which included a video. Officers shut down Route 102 and opened the bay door to let the buck escape, the post said. In the video, the animal can be seen running down the street.