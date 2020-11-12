Rhode Island 2020 election results: Beyond the biggest races

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m going to break the world record for couch sitting this morning while I watch the Masters (unless the rain ruins everything). Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

date 2020-11-12

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 39,776 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 919 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 6.7 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 24.8 percent. The state announced six more deaths, bringing the total to 1,243. There were 220 people in the hospital.

We know that House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello lost his reelection fight and that “Providence Plantations” has been removed from Rhode Island’s official name, but there were all kinds of interesting local ballot questions and races that haven’t received quite as much attention.

I spent a bunch of time on Wednesday reviewing the outcomes in each community, and here’s a collection of results you should probably know about.

The town administrator in Bristol will not be considered a mayor after 53.1 percent of voters rejected changing the job’s title.

Governor Gina Raimondo might not have a line-item veto, but incoming Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins will. Nearly 63 percent of voters supported giving more control over specific budget items to the mayor, and 85.9 percent backed a 3 percent cap on annual property tax levy increases.

If Glocester and Foster ever want to merge to become a super town (Flocester, perhaps?) it will need voter approval after 81.2 percent of Glocester voters backed a ballot question that requires the residents to have a say over any regionalization effort.

Who says your vote doesn’t count? In the race for Narragansett School Committee, Justin Skenyon defeated Ethan Farrell by a single vote. Skenyon is the son of Leo Skenyon , who serves as chief of staff for Speaker Mattiello.

The voters of Narragansett also supported building a new library and a rule that requires voters to approve the sale of town property.

Republicans will control the Exeter Town Council after Michael Lefebvre , Daniel Patterson , and Francis Maher, Jr . won three of the five seats.

The top vote-getter in the Woonsocket City Council race was Pastor Valerie Gonzalez . Meanwhile, outspoken progressive Councilman Alexander Kithes was voted out of office.

Anya R. Wallack , a former director of HealthSourceRI, was elected to the Little Compton Town Council.

The closest General Assembly race was House District 53, where incumbent Democrat Bernard Hawkins defeated Republican Brian Rea by 89 votes.

⚓ The students who sued the state over a lack of civics education may have lost a battle in court, but Allie Reed reports they are more engaged that ever. Read more.

⚓ This Thanksgiving may be more like “Zoomsgiving,” with restrictions on travel and the size of gatherings changing the look of traditional feasts. But Amanda Milkovits writes that people still want those turkeys (even if they’re smaller). Read more.

⚓ Brown University’s Stephen Kinzer writes that the world would take note if President-elect Joe Biden makes a decisive turn away from the go-it-alone recklessness of the Trump era. Read more.

⚓ I don’t know how I missed this last week, but friend of Rhode Map Julie Tremaine has a fantastic story on the Ocean House hotel’s Fondue Village. Read more.

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo is holding her weekly coronavirus press conference at 1 p.m.

⚓ If you like politics, you’ll love the Globe’s virtual event this morning at 10 with my colleagues James Pindell, Liz Goodwin, Jess Bidgood, and Jazmine Ulloa.

⚓ Today is the first day of the Providence Preservation Society’s 2020 Symposium and there’s a great virtual session with Pascale Sabin, founder of Beyond the Built Environment, about the lack of representation in architecture of women and diverse designers. You can sign up here.

Dan McGowan