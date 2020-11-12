Rockport firefighters threaten to quit en masse if superiors aren’t removed

The letter, which was sent to the board on Monday, claims that Director of Emergency Services Mark Schmink and Assistant Fire Chief Steven Abell Jr. have shifted power in the department from Doyle and fire captains, and have fired firefighters or forced them to resign without first addressing issues “in a less severe manner.”

The letter, signed by Captain Frank J. Favaloro and three retired firefighters, also demands the elimination of the position of director of emergency services, the return of control of the Fire Department to Chief James Doyle, and a return to training for all firefighters in a manner compliant with COVID-19 safety protocols.

A group of Rockport firefighters has threatened to retire at 6 p.m. Friday if the town does not remove its director of emergency services and assistant fire chief, according to a letter sent to the Board of Selectmen.

A copy of the letter was sent to the Globe.

Favorolo, Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira, and town selectmen could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

The letter also alleges that Schmink and Abell “plan to slowly dismiss members one at a time so that there will no longer be enough members to operate the department,” forcing the town to move from using volunteers firefighters to a full-time Fire Department that would be run by Schmink and Abell or outsourced to the City of Gloucester

The town denied that claim in a statement posted to the town administrator’s Facebook page Wednesday.

According to the statement, at public meeting on Tuesday evening, “the Board of Selectmen and Town Administrator all unanimously spoke against any transition to a full time department and voiced support for the current structure in Town.”

“It is the hope of the Board that this unanimous public statement brings closure to the full time department speculation. It is, unequivocally, not going to happen,” the statement said.

The town’s statement did not address a claim in the letter that Schmink had eliminated firefighter training because department members did not want to participate in his COVID-19 mask enforcement program.

The Gloucester Daily Times reported Wednesday that town and fire officials agreed that firefighters would begin training again.

The firefighters' letter also says there is poor morale in the department, as more than 10 firefighters have lost their jobs and have not been replaced in the past two years.

The town’s statement said the letter to selectmen was “inappropriate and not conducive to sharing concerns.” The town will consider the firefighters' concerns “using its normal processes and procedures, as well as outside resources,” the statement said.

“Hopefully cooler heads will prevail and the listed individuals will not resign at 6PM on Friday,” the town said. “Should that occur, residents and business owners should know that the Town will remain protected for fire services. The Town has arranged for emergency coverage from the City of Gloucester should it become necessary, although it is the Town’s hope that it does not.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.