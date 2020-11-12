State Police report officer-involved shooting in Malden

State Police are investigating a shooting that involved at least one of the department’s troopers in Malden Thursday.

In a brief tweet posted on the department’s official Twitter account around 12: 40 p.m., State Police said the incident took place on Beach Street in Malden.

"An officer-involved shooting involving MSP has occurred on Beach Street in Malden. No ongoing threat to public safety,'' the department tweeted. “Units on scene and additional investigatory units responding.”