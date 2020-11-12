State Police report officer-involved shooting in Malden

State Police are investigating a shooting that involved at least one of the department’s troopers in Malden Thursday.
In a brief tweet posted on the department’s official Twitter account around 12: 40 p.m., State Police said the incident took place on Beach Street in Malden.
"An officer-involved shooting involving MSP has occurred on Beach Street in Malden. No ongoing threat to public safety,'' the department tweeted. “Units on scene and additional investigatory units responding.”
The Malden incident is the fourth police-involved shooting in the Boston area in recent weeks. A man was shot and wounded by Everett police on Tuesday and Winchester and Revere police fatally shot two men on the same day in separate cases.
The police-involved shooting in Lynn is under investigation by Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office and the Winchester and Everett cases - and now, likely, the Malden use of deadly force - are being investigated by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
