Stranded at a lighthouse in Buzzards Bay

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Cleveland Ledge Light Station is an offshore lighthouse in Buzzards Bay that rests upon a rocky underwater ledge that was named for President Grover Cleveland. It is privately owned. On the evening of Oct. 29, two people got stranded at the lighthouse out there after their vessel drifted away. The Mattapoisett harbormaster and Mattapoisett Fire Rescue were among the agencies that responded. It turns out that the owner is in the process of restoring the lighthouse, and after rescue arrived he chose to stay while the other person was taken back to shore. Five days after the rescue, Mattapoisett Harbormaster Jamie McIntosh said the vessel the pair had taken out to the lighthouse was still missing.

HALLOWEEN HIJINKS

At 9:12 p.m. Oct. 27, Bridgewater police got a call from someone who noticed a Cadillac parked at the end of Lakeside Drive and heard screaming. Police later tweeted that a cruiser went by and figured out that it was a mother trying to scare her daughter by taking her to a supposedly haunted house and then screaming.

TV TROUBLES

At 9:52 a.m. Nov. 2, Peabody police received a 911 call for what was clearly not an emergency. According to the log, the man had dialed 911 “because his cable wasn’t working,” he couldn’t get through to the cable company, and he wanted police to intervene. “I explained that’s not what 911 is for,” the dispatcher wrote. The man then said he was feeling sick, so an ambulance was sent. It was all for naught. “Turns out he feels fine and needs to pay the cable bill for service to work. ... imagine that.”

DOG AND PONY SHOW

At 9:21 a.m. Sept. 16, Wilmington police received a report of a horse and a dog running around near the intersection of Mink Run Road and Hopkins Street. The animal control officer was “able to secure the pony back in the barn,” the log entry stated. “Homeowner was notified and is returning home.”

LEAF BLOWER BEEF

At 9:43 a.m. Oct. 7, Bridgewater police heard from a resident of Walnut Street who wanted to speak to an officer about his neighbor blowing leaves onto his yard. Police later tweeted that the responding officer found no sign of leaves blown onto the man’s property. Both properties were covered with leaves.

BELLS ARE RINGING, AND THIS GUY IS SINGING

At 10:54 p.m. Oct. 8, Marblehead police received a noise complaint from a caller who said she could hear a man’s loud voice “yelling and singing” in the area of Tucker Street but she couldn’t pinpoint exactly where it was coming from. According to the log entry, the responding officer located a man who was singing while walking his dog, but he wasn’t being that loud. The officer also noted that the bells at Abbot Hall were ringing, so perhaps that was a contributing factor.

JUST LOOKING AT THE STARS, OFFICER

At 11:39 p.m. Sept. 26, Wilmington police checked on someone who appeared to be sleeping inside a gray 2003 Subaru Legacy that was parked at the Market Basket on Main Street. But it turned out that the person was stargazing, not snoozing, and the vehicle was sent on its way.

