Gunfight outside Worcester gas station leaves three shooters wounded - and under arrest

Timothy Kane, 22 of Worcester, was wearing a fanny pack strapped across his chest and was accompanied by a 16-year-old boy whose name was not released because of their age as they walked past the Shell gas station, Worcester police wrote, citing surveillance video that captured the incident.

Two of those wounded - and also under arrest - were walking together on Madison Street around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when a Porsche Cayenne SUV with three people inside pulled up next to them, according to court records.

A gunfight between two groups ended with three people wounded - and all three under arrest for their alleged roles in the violence that broke out in the parking lot of a Worcester gas station Wednesday night, authorities said.

Advertisement

The third man, identified as 22-year-old Kasheme Craig of Rutland, was allegedly a passenger in the rear seat of the SUV that suddenly pulled up next to Kane and the teenager, police wrote. Craig and the two other people jumped out of the SUV.

Some 14 gunshots were then exchanged, police wrote in a report that used the first names of the adult defendants.

"As the three occupants of the SUV approach, Tim and the juvenile reach towards a fanny pack that Tim was carrying around his neck. At the same time, Kashmere is working towards his waistband,'' police wrote. “The juvenile and Kashmere exchanged gunfire at close range. Muzzle flash can be seen coming from both males.”

The gunfire continued even after all three had become gunshot victims.

"Kashmere was hit in the abdomen and fell to the ground. He continued to shoot at Tim and the juvenile while on the ground,'' police wrote. “The juvenile fell to the ground and also continued to return fire after being hit. Tim was hit in the leg and ran away.”

Advertisement

Craig’s allies in the SUV backed up the vehicle and then drove off with him inside. He later went to UMass Medical Hospital in Worcester for treatment of gunshot wounds. He allegedly told police he was innocently passing by the gas station when he was wounded, according to police.

According to police, after the SUV left the area, Kane returned to the teenager and called 911 reporting that his friend was shot. In surveillance video from the gas station, police said, Kane is seen picking up some objects from the driveway and putting them in the fanny pack.

Kane allegedly deposited the fanny pack in the Honda Civic parked nearby, police said. Armed with a search warrant, police opened the fanny pack and inside found two handguns - a .40 caliber pistol and a 9 mm pistol - along with spent shell casings.

Kane, Craig and the teenager each face multiple charges including illegal possession of firearms and assault and battery. The adults are scheduled to appear in Worcester District Court Thursday and the teenager is expected to face a Juvenile Court judge.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.