On Veterans Day, South Enders pay tribute to soldier and spy, Harriet Tubman

Roxbury native Michelle Cook called Tubman “the original veteran,” whose contributions to the war are often forgotten as part of her long legacy.

The group remembered Tubman — and a long list of ancestors after her who dedicated their lives to the military — with speeches, prayers, a sage-cleansing ceremony, and a short processional around the intersection of Massachusetts and Columbus avenues. As they beat drums, prayed, and tapped elbows, all wore masks and socially distanced.

A small, impassioned group of South Enders honored abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman and her service in the Civil War this Veterans Day, just outside the community and social services center named for her.

“She was indeed a veteran,” said Cook, who led the sage and palo santo burning near the entrance of the community center. “She was a woman who risked her life, saved others lives. We cannot forget that.”

Between 1850 and 1860, Tubman led more than a dozen trips on the Underground Railroad, guiding people from slavery to freedom, from the South to the North. Then she directed her efforts to the Civil War — first as a nurse for the Union, then as a spy crossing over Confederate lines.

Tubman’s time serving in the Union Army is best remembered through the Combahee Freedom Raid in South Carolina. There in 1863, she led a major nighttime military assault of 300 men that freed around 700 slaves, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Many of those people later stayed on as soldiers for the North.

One newspaper heralded her as a “She Moses” for the feat. Another recognized her as a Black woman who “dashed into the enemies' country, struck a bold and effective blow, destroying millions of dollars worth of commissary store, cotton and lordly dwellings, and striking terror to the heart of the rebeldom brought off bear 800 slaves and thousands of dollars worth of property, without losing a man or receiving a scratch.”

Navy veteran and Boston resident Mary Tuitt paid homage to Tubman, her “comrade in service,” in her speech Monday.

“Whenever I talk about serving in the military, it goes all the way back to the Revolutionary and Civil War," Tuitt said to the crowd. “It goes back to Harriet Tubman, to women and women of color who did the work.”

Marydith Tuitt, who served in the United States Navy from 1984 to 1998, spoke at a rally outside the partially demolished Harriet Tubman House in the South End, to honor Tubman on Veterans Day. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Wednesday’s event came on the heels of the Tubman House’s contentious sale from United South End Settlements to New Boston Ventures. That agreement became official on Oct. 30, according to sale documents, after more than a year of uncertainty. The building will eventually be redeveloped into condominiums; the mural on the edifice razed to the ground. Demolition began last week, to the dismay of several community members.

Resident and photographer Nina LeNegra said losing the Harriet Tubman House is a disservice to the youth groups, senior citizens, and families who depend on its services: daycare facilities, internet access, and mental health resources among them.

“Today on Veterans Day, we’re supposed to be honoring a veteran — General Harriet Tubman,” she said. “But so many people are completely disrespecting her and the spirit that she stood for and the people that benefited and still continue to benefit from her bravery, her heroism, and her determination.”

Under the agreement, New Boston will retain a small community center on the ground floor and provide 11 units of affordable artist housing. The Honor Mural is slated to be reinvented as a “digital rendering” with the help of an advisory committee.

Those pushing to save the spot encouraged the crowd to call government officials, like Mayor Martin J. Walsh and city councilors Kim Janey and Julia Mejia, in protest.

“The city can still stop this,” said Arnesse Brown, director of the nonprofit Tenants' Development Corporation, formerly located in the Harriet Tubman House. “Do something, and honor Harriet Tubman, our veteran, like she deserves.”

Michelle Cook lights white sage at a Veterans Day event on Wednesday honoring Harriet Tubman outside the partially demolished Harriet Tubman House in the South End. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.