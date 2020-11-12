Wild turkey attacks woman in Hyde Park

The victim, Liz Poulette, said she was walking to Dunkin' with her husband when the turkey approached them.

The turkey was seen approaching vehicles in the road on Saturday and then it attacked a woman on Sunday.

“The turkey ran across the road and started running after us,” she said in a telephone interview.

She said a neighbor started throwing ice cubes and Cheerios at the turkey, in an attempt to stop the bird from attacking them, “but it didn’t work.”

She put her arm up and yelled out as the bird ran at her. The bird jumped up, and she used the bag she was carrying to defend herself.

“I hit it with my purse three times,” she said. “It was like something out of a cartoon.”

After the turkey retreated, it continued to follow them, but eventually gave up the chase, she said.

Poulette described the encounter as comical.

“I have a couple scrapes and a bruise,” she said. “Luckily nothing major.”

Poulette submitted a report of the attack to the city’s BOS:311 system. “Aggressive turkey attacked me, westminster/lexington Ave area,” she wrote.

Poulette said she’s seen the turkey before and will always carry a bag with her when she walks around the neighborhood, just in case.

The city of Boston’s 311 system received another complaint on Saturday about a “wild turkey, very aggressive, causing traffic problems etc.” on Arlington Street. The person who reported it included a photo of the bird standing at the driver’s side door of a white Toyota SUV, staring at the driver.

Alexis Trzcinski, director of Animal Care and Control for the city of Boston, said that an animal control officer went and checked the area on Sunday but the turkey was gone when she arrived. The officer has been doing extra patrols in that neighborhood and, as of Thursday, their office has not received any additional complaints about the bird, she said. “We haven’t had any calls about it...not since this weekend,” she said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.