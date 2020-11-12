Amid Pentagon upheaval, military leaders face a fraught next few months

The role of General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the country’s top officer, and other military leaders takes on new significance in the wake of President Trump’s ouster this week of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the installation of White House loyalists in powerful Pentagon roles.

WASHINGTON — A major shake-up of the Pentagon’s civilian leadership has thrust top military officers into a fraught position amid mounting concerns that the White House could use a chaotic transition period to push through potentially destabilizing decisions or attempt to block the handover to a Biden administration.

Trump named Christopher Miller, a counterterrorism official who only months ago was assigned to a mid-level Defense Department job, as acting Pentagon chief, and elevated others from the White House orbit to key policy and intelligence roles.

The arrival of civilian leaders seen as zealous proponents of Trump’s foreign policy goals, which have collided with traditional Pentagon positions, has the effect of isolating military leaders such as Milley, who with Esper has counseled a cautious approach to matters including NATO and shielding the military from partisan politics.

The changes could be particularly consequential in defining the endgame in America’s longest war, as Trump pushes for a swift withdrawal of remaining forces from Afghanistan and military leaders seek to avert what they believe could be a rash and calamitous outcome.

''In the historical sweep of the Pentagon, 70 days isn’t much,'' said John Gans, who served as chief speechwriter under Defense Secretary Ash Carter, referring to the time remaining before the Jan. 20 inauguration. Gans noted that the United States has been at war in Afghanistan for nearly 7,000 days. ''But in the life of Mark Milley, 70 days is going to feel like a lifetime,'' he said.

The military, with its nonpartisan traditions and career workforce accustomed to constant command rotations, represents an important element of continuity in ordinary presidential transitions. As presidents and parties change, military leaders often straddle administrations. But the events of recent days have generated alarm among many Pentagon officials.

''Chris Miller: Where the hell did he come from?'' one Pentagon official said. ''It’s hard not to feel like there is an ulterior motive for their selection, and people recognize that.''

''It’s ‘The Twilight Zone,’ '' the official said. ''No one knows what’s going to happen next.''

The Pentagon turmoil occurs as Trump increases pressure on the military brass to end the war in Afghanistan before the end of his term. Some White House and Pentagon officials have argued that the United States should cut the size of the force in Afghanistan from about 5,000 to a small counterterrorism force consisting of several hundred troops by the end of the year.

The issue is politically potent for Trump, who since his time as a candidate has argued for walking away from seemingly endless counterinsurgent conflicts and directing military resources at home. One senior White House official said Esper’s ouster was a result most directly of the opposition he, like military leaders, had expressed to Trump’s withdrawal plans.

''The biggest frustration with Trump was the troops not coming out,'' the official said.

As violence surges in Afghanistan despite faltering peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, the official said, the Pentagon remains resistant to an immediate exit, arguing that a hasty withdrawal would necessitate abandoning billions of dollars worth of military equipment and leave the Afghan government vulnerable to being overrun by militants.

National security adviser Robert O’Brien and other aides have told Trump that Milley is not listening to them on troop withdrawals, the official said.

It’s not clear whether Trump is willing to buck his generals who fret that such a speedy withdrawal would be logistically difficult and a recipe for chaos or a return to civil war in Afghanistan. The plan, proposed earlier this year, set a goal of getting down to a few hundred troops by May 2021, assuming the peace talks moved forward and conditions on the battlefield allowed for it.

But some top White House officials, including Trump, are pressing to accelerate that timeline even though peace talks do not appear to be progressing. For now, no decision has been made.

Another senior White House official involved in Afghanistan policy said that no drastic changes have been made to the Pentagon’s withdrawal plan. ''The plan as briefed by the Pentagon over six months ago remains in effect,'' said this official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The showdown over Afghanistan will be a test for Milley, a blunt career soldier who seemed to easily connect with Trump, prompting the president to select him as chairman in 2018 over the advice of then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. Although Milley has been able to maintain a relationship with the president more successfully than Esper did, there have been signs of strain.

Milley and Esper opposed invoking the Insurrection Act, as Trump had suggested, to deploy active-duty troops on America’s streets to quell protests prompted by the police killing of George Floyd in May. For months afterward, Trump trained his fury over the disagreement on Esper, administration officials said.

Milley and Esper also appeared with Trump in June outside the White House after authorities forcibly cleared protesters from Lafayette Square ahead of a photo opportunity for Trump in front of a church, but Milley peeled off from the group and later issued an unusual public apology for being at the scene.